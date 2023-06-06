 Skip to Content
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-06 00:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Struggle to Grind Higher as Dollar Holds Firm
2023-06-05 12:00:40
Canadian Dollar to Look Past Saudi Arabia Oil Cuts as WTI Fills a 4% Gap Within a Day
2023-06-05 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Update: Saudi’s Insist on Production Cuts at Extended OPEC Meeting
2023-06-05 16:00:42
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Gold (XAU/USD) Looking to Test a Multi-Week Low as The US Dollar Picks Up a Bid
2023-06-05 10:30:11
Asia Day Ahead: US debt ceiling resolution brings focus back to Fed’s rate outlook
2023-06-05 01:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Struggle to Grind Higher as Dollar Holds Firm
2023-06-05 12:00:40
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; US ISM, Euro Area Retail Sales, RBA, Japan Econ Watchers, China Inflation
2023-06-04 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?

Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Fibonacci, Momentum, Death Cross, Candlestick - Talking points

  • EUR/USD had a look lower but is treading water for now
  • While the ascending trend has been broken, it might resume
  • There are bullish and bearish perspectives for EUR/USD. Which will prevail?

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD has recovered from the 10-week low seen last week at 1.0635. This was only a fraction below the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the move from 1.0516 to 1.1096 at 1.0640.

This may see the 1.0635 – 40 area set up as a potential support zone ahead of the prior lows at 1.0525, 1.0516, 1.0483 and 1.0443.

The longer-term 200- and 260-day simple moving averages (SMA) are in among the cluster of lows between 1.0443 to 1.0525 and might lend support.

Since breaking below the trend line established from a series of lows seen between September and November last year, the price has remained below the 10-, 21-, 34, 55- and 100-day SMAs.

This could suggest that short and medium-term bearish momentum might be intact. On the flip side, the price remains above the 200- and 260-day SMAs, which may suggest the underlying longer-term bullish trend is yet to be undone.

A break above the trend line axis has the potential to reinstate the ascending trend. It currently dissects with the 34-day SMA near 1.0875. The 34-day SMA has just broken below the 55-day SMA, creating a Death Cross.

Similarly, the 21-day SMA has also created a Death Cross by crossing below the 100-day SMA. A Death Cross is a potential signal for an evolving bearish trend.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

In April and May, a series of highs were seen in the 1.1075 – 95 area and this might offer a resistance zone. In the bigger picture, a clean take out of these levels may confirm the resumption of the ascending trend.

These tops created an extension of a Double Top formation that heralded the sell-off last month. It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results. The neckline from this formation is at 1.0942 and it might offer resistance.

The price action on Monday saw a Spinning Top Candlestick emerge which may indicate indecision in the market for EUR/USD direction, potentially setting up a range trading type environment.

As laid out above, there are mixed signals in EUR/USD for now. As always, sound risk management is the foundation for trading.

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

