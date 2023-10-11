 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF
2023-10-11 00:30:00
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-09 19:36:14
More View More
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF

Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, EUR/JPY, Japanese Yen, EUR/CHF, Swiss Franc, Trend, Range - Talking Points

  • Euro bulls have been cheering against the US Dollar this week after a rally
  • A plunge in EUR/JPY last week proved to be unsustainable with a solid bounce
  • EUR/CHF looks to be in the range for now. Will EUR/CHF break out?
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD jumped higher again overnight as it continues to rally off the eleven-month low seen last week at 1.0448.

The peak seen overnight was unable to overcome a breakpoint and prior high near 1.0520 and it may continue to offer resistance ahead of a descending trend line.

Further up, resistance could be at another prior peak at 1.0673 which coincides with the 34-day simple moving average (SMA). Similarly, resistance might be near 1.0770 where there is a recent high and the 55-day SMA.

Above those levels, the 100- and 200-day SMAs may offer resistance near the breakpoint at 1.0830.

Despite the recent run-up, EUR/USD remains in a descending trend channel and with the price below these medium and longer-term SMAs, overall bearish momentum could be intact until these SMAs have been vanquished.

On the downside, support might lie near the breakpoints and lows of early 2023 that were tested recently with 1.0480 and 1.0440 as potential levels of note.

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/JPY appears to have rejected the move lower of last week when it traded down to a three-month low of 154.39.

That dip broke below the September low and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before closing back above all of them in the proceeding sessions.

The sell-off also broke below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. After closing back inside the band, a run higher ensued and the price has since consolidated back within the range.

A feature of Bollinger Bands is to easily identify the level of volatility in the market by the width of the bands.

The current relative narrowness of the bands and the rejection of the move lower might suggest that there is a lack of directional conviction for EUR/JPY for now.

This may provide opportunities for range trading strategies. To learn more about range trading, click on the banner below.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Support could be at the breakpoint and a recent low toward 156.50. On a sustained move lower, the levels to watch might be at the previous lows and breakpoints of 154.39, 153.45, 151.60, 151.40 and 151.07.

On the top side, the recent highs of 158.65 and 159.76 may offer resistance.

EUR/JPY DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/CHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/CHF has been contained and trading between 0.9500 and 0.9700 for 3 months in what appears to be a range trading environment. This seems to be a characteristic of EUR/CHF from time to time.

The 10-, 21-, 34-, 55- and 100-day SMAs are all grouped together within this range, which may confirm a lack of direction for EUR/CHF, not too dissimilar to EUR/JPY above.

If either side of that range is penetrated, a breakout trade opportunity may evolve. To learn more about breakout trading, click on the banner below.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

Support might be at an ascending trendline, currently near 0.9535 ahead of the previous lows at 0.9516 and 0.9408.

On the upside, resistance could be at the 100-day SMA which is currently near 0.9650, ahead of the prior peak and breakpoints at 0.9694, 0.9706 and 0.9723.

EUR/CHF DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
Not Your Typical 'Risk-off' Environment as Equities Attempt a Recovery
Not Your Typical 'Risk-off' Environment as Equities Attempt a Recovery
2023-10-10 13:39:45
Weakening Pound Outlook | Will the Pound Fall to 118 Against the US Dollar?
Weakening Pound Outlook | Will the Pound Fall to 118 Against the US Dollar?
2023-10-10 09:06:12
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
EUR/CHF
Mixed
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023