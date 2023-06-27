Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Fibonacci, Range, Momentum, Trend - Talking points

The Euro rally fizzled last week, but the pullback has been shallow so far

The ascending trend seems intact for now, but crucial levels are nearby

There are bullish and bearish perspectives for EUR/USD . Which will prevail?

Recommended by Daniel McCarthy How to Trade EUR/USD Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD remains in the six-week range of 1.0516 – 1.1096 after failing to meaningfully challenge the topside last week.

The run higher barely eclipsed the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the move from 1.1096 down to 1.0635 at 1.0997 when it peaked at 1.1012. Those levels may continue to offer resistance ahead of a series of potential resistance levels in the 1.1076 – 1.1096 area.

Nearby support could be at the recent low of 1.0844, which is just above the breakpoint of 1.0831.

Further to the downside, there are a series of Fibonacci Retracement levels of the move from 1.0635 up to 1.1012 that might provide support. The 50% Retracement level is at 1.0824, the 61.8% at 1.0779 and 78.6% is at 1.0716.

The late May low of 1.0635 was only a fraction below the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the move from 1.0516 to 1.1096 at 1.0640. This could make the 1.0635-40 area a possible support zone ahead of the prior lows at 1.0525, 1.0516, 1.0483 and 1.0443.

EUR/USD DAILY CHART OVER THE LAST 3 MONTHS

Chart Created in TradingView

While the chart above highlights the range trading nature for EUR/USD of late, if we zoom out on the timeframe, the currency pair remains in an ascending trend.

However, the price might be at a somewhat critical juncture over the coming weeks. A failure to take out the March 2022 peak of 1.1185 may infer that a longer-term Double Top could be in play.

A clean break above 1.1185 might imply that the ascending trend is intact and could see further bullishness evolve.

On the downside, a break below the ascending trend line could confirm the Double Top. Such a move may see bearishness unfold.

The price is above the 21-, 34-, 55-, 100-, 200- and 260-day simple moving averages (SMA) but is oscillating around the 10-day SMA. A reacceleration above the 10-day SMA might suggest that bullish momentum could evolve further.

Recommended by Daniel McCarthy The Fundamentals of Trend Trading Get My Guide

EUR/USD DAILY CHART OVER THE LAST 8 MONTHS

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter