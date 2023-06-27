 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-27 03:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Looks to ECB Forum for Guidance
2023-06-26 07:56:56
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower
2023-06-26 11:00:04
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Explosive Breakout. What Now?
2023-06-26 15:10:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: More Misery to Come for Japanese Yen?
2023-06-24 21:00:20
More View More
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?

Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Fibonacci, Range, Momentum, Trend - Talking points

  • The Euro rally fizzled last week, but the pullback has been shallow so far
  • The ascending trend seems intact for now, but crucial levels are nearby
  • There are bullish and bearish perspectives for EUR/USD. Which will prevail?
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD remains in the six-week range of 1.0516 – 1.1096 after failing to meaningfully challenge the topside last week.

The run higher barely eclipsed the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the move from 1.1096 down to 1.0635 at 1.0997 when it peaked at 1.1012. Those levels may continue to offer resistance ahead of a series of potential resistance levels in the 1.1076 – 1.1096 area.

Nearby support could be at the recent low of 1.0844, which is just above the breakpoint of 1.0831.

Further to the downside, there are a series of Fibonacci Retracement levels of the move from 1.0635 up to 1.1012 that might provide support. The 50% Retracement level is at 1.0824, the 61.8% at 1.0779 and 78.6% is at 1.0716.

The late May low of 1.0635 was only a fraction below the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the move from 1.0516 to 1.1096 at 1.0640. This could make the 1.0635-40 area a possible support zone ahead of the prior lows at 1.0525, 1.0516, 1.0483 and 1.0443.

EUR/USD DAILY CHART OVER THE LAST 3 MONTHS

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

While the chart above highlights the range trading nature for EUR/USD of late, if we zoom out on the timeframe, the currency pair remains in an ascending trend.

However, the price might be at a somewhat critical juncture over the coming weeks. A failure to take out the March 2022 peak of 1.1185 may infer that a longer-term Double Top could be in play.

A clean break above 1.1185 might imply that the ascending trend is intact and could see further bullishness evolve.

On the downside, a break below the ascending trend line could confirm the Double Top. Such a move may see bearishness unfold.

The price is above the 21-, 34-, 55-, 100-, 200- and 260-day simple moving averages (SMA) but is oscillating around the 10-day SMA. A reacceleration above the 10-day SMA might suggest that bullish momentum could evolve further.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD DAILY CHART OVER THE LAST 8 MONTHS

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Softens After Bull Run. Will AUD/USD Test Support Levels?
Australian Dollar Softens After Bull Run. Will AUD/USD Test Support Levels?
2023-06-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-06-16 05:00:00
Gold Price Setup: Can Stretched Long Positioning in XAU/USD Trump Technicals?
Gold Price Setup: Can Stretched Long Positioning in XAU/USD Trump Technicals?
2023-06-08 03:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023