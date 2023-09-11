 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sets the Stage for a Win this Week and Retail Traders Are More Bearish EUR/USD
2023-09-11 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: Dollar Decline Lifts EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Consolidates
2023-09-11 15:13:00
Euro Sets the Stage for a Win this Week and Retail Traders Are More Bearish EUR/USD

Euro Sets the Stage for a Win this Week and Retail Traders Are More Bearish EUR/USD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

  • Euro sets the stage for a potential win this week
  • And, retail traders began turning more bearish
  • What technical obstacles does EUR/USD face?
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

While the week is still fresh, the Euro is seemingly on course for its first 5-day gain since July, potentially ending an 8-week losing streak. In response, retail traders have been becoming more bearish. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, could EUR/USD aim higher from here?

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 63% of retail traders are net-long EUR/USD. Since most of them are still biased to the upside, this hints that prices may continue falling down the road. This is as downside exposure increased by 24.53% and 12.26% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in exposure warn that the current price trend may reverse higher.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 25% 5%
Weekly -5% 12% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bullish

Euro Daily Chart

On the daily chart, EUR/USD has formed a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern. This is after positive RSI divergence has been showing fading downside momentum, which can at times precede a turn higher. At this stage, confirmation of the candlestick pattern is lacking. Upside progress from here could open the door to extending upward.

Still, prices remain below the 200-day Moving Average and the falling trendline from July. These could prove to be formidable obstacles, maintaining the dominant downside bias. As such, while a near-term reversal is possible, the broader horizon remains bearish.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

