 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish
2023-09-14 23:00:00
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25 bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked
2023-09-14 12:46:29
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price on Meltdown Alert as USD Eyes Breakout Before Fed, XAU/USD Levels
2023-09-14 21:25:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900
2023-09-14 07:50:47
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by USD Strength, EUR/GBP Slips Lower
2023-09-14 14:00:19
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD; Major Tech Levels Identified
2023-09-14 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
More View More
Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish

Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

  • Euro is on course for longest losing streak since 1997
  • Retail traders continue becoming increasingly bullish
  • EUR/USD closes at lowest since March, where to?
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

After a -0.8 percent drop against the US Dollar over the past 24 hours, the Euro is now on course for a 9th consecutive weekly loss. That would be the longest losing streak since 1997! Meanwhile, retail traders continue becoming more bullish on the single currency. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, is further pain in store for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 71% of retail traders are net-long EUR/USD. Since most of them are biased to the upside, this hints that prices may continue falling down the road. Meanwhile, upside exposure has increased by 13.79% and 1.95% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, this is offering a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook – Bearish

Euro Daily Chart

Taking a look at the daily chart below, EUR/USD has extended losses under the 200-day moving average. Now, prices have fallen to the May low of 1.0635, as well as closing at the lowest point since March. With that in mind, EUR/USD is thus facing a potential key turning point.

Still, even a bounce off support would not necessarily overturn the downside bias since July. The falling trendline from then is guiding prices lower. Clearing it would offer an increasingly bullish view. Otherwise, clearing lower exposes the March low of 1.0516.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide
 Euro Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The ECB Hikes Rates but the US Dollar Dominates Market Activity
The ECB Hikes Rates but the US Dollar Dominates Market Activity
2023-09-14 14:49:53
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
British Pound Stabilizes as Retail Traders Slowly Increase Bearish GBP/USD Exposure
British Pound Stabilizes as Retail Traders Slowly Increase Bearish GBP/USD Exposure
2023-09-13 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023