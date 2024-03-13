 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY
2024-03-13 16:00:00
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls
2024-03-13 13:00:13
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​
2024-03-11 11:00:40
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
US Inflation Preview: What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?
2024-03-11 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update – GDP Picks Up in January, GBP Unchanged, FTSE Tests Resistance
2024-03-13 08:30:46
British Pound Latest - UK Labor Market Cools, GBP Steadies, FTSE 100 Probes Higher
2024-03-12 08:17:24
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Hot US Inflation Data Drives USD/JPY Higher. What Now?
2024-03-12 16:55:00
US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2024-03-11 17:10:00
More View More
Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY

Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EURO FORECAST – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY

  • Traders are heavily betting against EUR/USD according to IG data
  • Meanwhile, retail positioning is extremely bullish on EUR/GBP
  • Nearly three-quarters of traders are holding short positions against EUR/JPY

Most Read: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further – Where to Next?

Contrarian market sentiment can be a valuable tool for traders because it taps into the potential for irrational exuberance and unjustified fear in the market. Here's why:

Imagine the market is in a slump, and everyone's feeling pessimistic. This widespread negativity can drive prices down below an asset’s actual worth. A contrarian investor sees this as a buying opportunity, believing the negativity is overblown and the price will eventually rebound. By buying when others are fearful, they aim to profit later when the market reverses higher, and the investment regains value.

This applies the other way around too. During periods of extreme optimism, contrarians might become cautious. If everyone's rushing to buy a particular stock or asset class, a contrarian might see this as a sign of a bubble about to burst. They might choose to sell or hold off on buying, believing the price is inflated by hype and due for a downward correction.

It's important to remember that contrarian investing isn't just about blindly going against the crowd. It's about identifying situations where the crowd's emotions have caused a temporary disconnect between price and value. By capitalizing on these market inefficiencies, contrarians aim to make profitable trades.

However, contrarian investing also comes with risks. The crowd might be right sometimes, and going against the grain can lead to losses. It requires discipline, patience, and a strong understanding of fundamental analysis to identify true value when the market disagrees.

Want to know where the euro is headed over a longer-term horizon? Explore key insights in our quarterly forecast. Request your complimentary guide today!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG client data reveals a surprising dose of pessimism swirling around EUR/USD. More than 60% of the retail crowd is hunkering down with short positions, indicating they expect the euro to weaken against the U.S. dollar. This bearish tilt is further evidenced by the ratio of shorts to longs sitting at 1.59 to 1.

This negativity seems to be intensifying. Compared to yesterday, the number of traders betting against the EUR/USD has ticked upwards, and it's even more pronounced when looking back to last week. Contrarians see this as a potentially bullish signal.

When the majority is overwhelmingly positioned one way, it can leave the market vulnerable to an unexpected reversal in the opposite direction. For instance, if news or events shift perceptions, a wave of panicked short covering could propel the EUR/USD upwards at the drop of a hat.

image1.png

Delve into how crowd psychology may influence FX market dynamics. Request our sentiment analysis guide to grasp the role of retail positioning in predicting EUR/GBP’s near-term direction.

EUR/GBP Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 13% 5%
Weekly 1% -7% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG's sentiment data paints a picture of widespread optimism on EUR/GBP. Over two-thirds of retail traders are betting on the euro to rise against the pound, a bullish stance reflected in the 2.15 to 1 dominance of long positions. This degree of bullishness often sets off alarm bells for contrarian investors.

The saying "the trend is your friend" is popular for a reason, but extremes in market sentiment can signal turning points. When a substantial consensus forms, the potential for a sharp reversal grows. If something shifts to spook the bulls, a rush of sell orders could quickly overwhelm the buyers, leading to a EUR/GBP decline.

Adopting a contrarian stance towards crowd sentiment, the prevailing net-long positions of traders on EUR/GBP indicate potential downside ahead for price action.

image2.png

Disheartened by trading losses? Empower yourself and refine your strategy with our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders." Gain access to crucial insights to help you avoid common pitfalls and costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

The retail crowd on IG seems convinced that EUR/JPY is headed for a pullback. Nearly three-quarters of traders are holding short positions, betting on the euro to weaken against the Japanese yen. This dominant bearish view is the kind of setup contrarian investors watch for, as it can signal a move in the opposite direction.

When a vast majority of traders pile onto one side of a trade, it sets the stage for potential reversals. A piece of good news for the euro – or negative stories about the yen – could set off a chain reaction. Traders betting against the common currency might be forced to buy back in, creating a flurry of short-covering. This could push EUR/JPY higher.

In summary, our approach diverges from prevailing crowd sentiment, and the current net-short positions of traders suggest that EUR/JPY could see further gains in the immediate future.

image3.png

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 18:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 18:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.
2024-03-08 14:23:34
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 27, 2024 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2024-03-06 16:23:35
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 13, 2024