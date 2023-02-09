 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
EURUSD Shifts from Reversal to Range, Market Interest Growing While SPX Ebbs
2023-02-08 21:00:35
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
2023-02-07 08:29:01
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Tumbles with the Fed Fuelling the Rate Hike Heat. Will Wall Street Recover?
2023-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric
2023-02-08 12:00:29
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors
2023-02-08 08:58:47
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Winds Up Without a Clear Catalyst, Dollar Needs a Stronger Shove
2023-02-09 01:00:21
More View More
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

  • The Euro has been aiming lower so far this week
  • Retail traders boosted EUR/USD, EUR/GBP long bets
  • Is this a sign that further pain might be in store?

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro has been losing ground against some of its major over the past few trading sessions. In response, retail traders have been boosting upside exposure in pairs like EUR/USD and EUR/GBP. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to behave as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, is this a sign that more pain might be in store for the single currency?

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 56% of retail traders are net-long EUR/USD. Since most of them are biased to the upside, this hints that prices may continue falling. Meanwhile, upside exposure increased by 3.92% and 92.03% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current and recent changes in positioning offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

Daily Chart

On the daily chart, EUR/USD broke under a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. This count hint at the resumption of the dominant downtrend from last year. Still, a Doji candlestick pattern was left behind a couple of days ago as prices struggled to clear the 1.0713 – 1.0787 support zone. This is a sign of indecision. Further upside progress could open the door to revisiting the early February high at 1.1033. Otherwise, extending lower exposes the January low at 1.0483.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

EUR/GBP Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge reveals that about 42% of retail traders are net-long EUR/GBP. Since most of them are still biased to the downside, this hints prices may continue rising. However, upside exposure increased by 38.46% and 68.22% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in positioning warn that prices may extend lower ahead despite the overall balance of exposure.

EUR/GBP Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

Daily Chart

EUR/GBP recently struggled to hold a break above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.892. Prices turned lower towards the near-term rising trendline from December. As such, from a technical standpoint, the pair remains positioned upward. Further losses would open the door to testing the trendline, which may reinstate the upside focus. Otherwise, the January low at 0.8722 would come into focus.

image4.png

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK FTSE Technical Outlook: Scope to Rise Further
UK FTSE Technical Outlook: Scope to Rise Further
2023-02-09 03:00:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: 2-Day Win Streak Falls Apart, 8th Weekly Loss Next?
Natural Gas Price Forecast: 2-Day Win Streak Falls Apart, 8th Weekly Loss Next?
2023-02-09 00:00:00
ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Kospi is Getting Ripe for a Rally
ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Kospi is Getting Ripe for a Rally
2023-02-08 07:30:00
Natural Gas Technical Outlook: A Pause or a Reversal?
Natural Gas Technical Outlook: A Pause or a Reversal?
2023-02-08 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023