Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key

Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

(AI Video Summary)

In a video update, Nick Cawley, a senior strategist at Daily FX in London, gives an overview of the current market situation and highlights important events to watch out for. He starts by talking about Germany's Q4 GDP figures, which show a small decrease in quarter-on-quarter growth, as expected. This prevents Germany from entering a technical recession. Similarly, the Euro Area narrowly avoided a recession, with no growth in Q4 following a slight contraction in Q3.

For all market-moving economic data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Cawley then moves on to upcoming economic events. He mentions that US consumer confidence is expected to improve in January compared to the previous month. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is meeting on Wednesday, and though interest rates are expected to remain unchanged, there may be indications of future rate cuts. The Bank of England's quarterly forecast is also anticipated, along with earnings reports from major companies like Apple. Friday's release of the US nonfarm payrolls will likely bring some volatility to the market.

Learn How to Trade Economic Data Releases with our Complimentary Guide

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Cawley then provides technical analysis for different currency pairs and assets. He starts with the US dollar index, which has been trading sideways within a range. The euro has weakened due to expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB), but has stabilized around a certain level. Cable (GBP/USD) has been moving sideways, supported by a certain moving average. Gold has seen slight gains due to geopolitical tensions, but bigger movements are expected after the FOMC announcement. Lastly, dollar-yen has reversed its downward trend, but it may soon face resistance and start going down again.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

