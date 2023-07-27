EUR/USD Whipsaws after Expected ECB Hike and Strong US GDP Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Hikes by 25bps Keeping Options Open, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slide
2023-07-27 12:37:22
European Central Bank (ECB) Preview: 25bps and Done or More Hikes in the Offing?
2023-07-27 08:00:10
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Crude Oil Price Eases After Solid Rally as US Dollar Eyes the Fed Ahead. Higher WTI?
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
2023-07-27 06:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Unscathed by Fed Rate Hike. Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-07-26 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
2023-07-27 05:00:00
Fed Hikes Rates After Short Pause, Gold and US Dollar Forge Separate Paths
2023-07-26 18:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Delicately Poised Ahead of Central Bank Week
2023-07-26 07:54:50
More View More
EUR/USD Whipsaws after Expected ECB Hike and Strong US GDP Data

EUR/USD Whipsaws after Expected ECB Hike and Strong US GDP Data

Richard Snow, Strategist

Muted price action after yesterday's FOMC meeting now sees a sizeable turnaround in EUR/USD after hot US GDP data and no surprises from the ECB as they hike 25-bps and hint that they've reached 'sufficiently restrictive levels' in the interest rate.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
2023-07-27 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Unscathed by Fed Rate Hike. Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Unscathed by Fed Rate Hike. Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-07-26 23:00:00
Fed Ahead as the Dollar Index Appears Vulnerable
Fed Ahead as the Dollar Index Appears Vulnerable
2023-07-26 13:54:29
Canadian Dollar Forecast: as USD/CAD Finds Support, Retail Traders are Becoming Bearish
Canadian Dollar Forecast: as USD/CAD Finds Support, Retail Traders are Becoming Bearish
2023-07-25 23:00:00
Advertisement