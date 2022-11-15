 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trading Around Long-term Resistance Levels
2022-11-15 13:30:17
EUR/USD Nudges Higher as Euro Area GDP Hits Estimates, Economic Sentiment Beats
2022-11-15 10:33:50
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-11-15 10:25:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rallies Further On US Dollar Weakness, Resistance Lies Ahead
2022-11-15 11:30:06
Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2022-11-15 02:00:15
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
2022-11-14 18:00:47
Another Round of Gilt and Sterling Sales as the UK Heads into Recession
2022-11-14 15:30:46
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rides High as US Dollar Ponders the Path Ahead with Fed and G-20 in the Frame
2022-11-15 05:05:00
Japanese Yen Yawned at GDP Miss as US Dollar Dominates. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-11-15 00:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trading Around Long-term Resistance Levels

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trading Around Long-term Resistance Levels

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD bear-flag sequence was snapped with last week’s rally
  • Now trading around big long-term price and MA resistance

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Last week EUR/USD exploded higher on the US CPI release, and with the surge the outlook for a bear-flag to continue developing went out the window. Heading into the release it was a scenario I had painted, and was clearly a wrong one.

The good news is that without the full development of the sequence as described, no official trigger ever took place and thus no position established. Where does this leave us now? The rally has taken the Euro into an interesting spot from a macro standpoint.

The low from 2017 at 10340 lies not too far below current levels, it was validated as having intermediate/short-term relevance back in the spring when it first acted as support and then resistance. With price currently above the level there is a small breach, but the key will be whether EUR/USD can hang on or it if is merely a quick pass-through before a reversal.

The high today was just slightly over the 200-day MA, a threshold the Euro has not seen since June 2021. This makes for the first test in quite some time an important one. The likelihood is viewed as high that we at least see some type of set-back develop around the 200. With that in mind we may see the EUR/USD also close below the 10365/40 area.

If this happens we could have a nice reversal set-up. Whether it is amounts to anything more than a pullback is of course to be seen, yet, but it is possible it marks an important high from a longer-term standpoint. For now, viewing the current set-up from a short-term lens and then taking it from there depending on how things play out.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Upside Could Be Capped
Hang Seng Index Technical Outlook: Upside Could Be Capped
2022-11-15 08:00:00
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: A New Leg Lower For BTC/USD?
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: A New Leg Lower For BTC/USD?
2022-11-15 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Still Has Legs - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Still Has Legs - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-14 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Correction Underway
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Correction Underway
2022-11-14 20:30:19
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed