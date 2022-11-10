 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bear-flag Set-up to Trigger at Some Point
2022-11-10 13:00:51
USD Forecast: DXY Prepares for U.S. CPI, 110 Support Handle in Focus
2022-11-10 09:59:43
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Virus Curbs Weigh on WTI, but Chart Shows Chance for Breakout
2022-11-10 03:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate
2022-11-09 12:30:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall on October US Inflation Data, Here are Key Levels to Watch
2022-11-10 06:00:00
Gold Price Struggles to Push Above October High Ahead of US CPI
2022-11-09 22:30:15
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
2022-11-10 09:30:00
British Pound Pummelled as Crypto Contagion Engulfs Risk Assets. Lower GBP/USD Again?
2022-11-10 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Dollar Impact to Expect from US CPI and Is This Crypto’s Lehman Moment?
2022-11-10 04:30:09
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
More View More
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bear-flag Set-up to Trigger at Some Point

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bear-flag Set-up to Trigger at Some Point

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD broke the downward trend but setting up bearish pattern
  • Bear-flag may could trigger soon or take more time, signposts to watch

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Last month EUR/USD broke out of a downward channel in place for much of the year, but this in of itself didn’t mean the trend changed. It only meant we needed to consider a larger corrective rally, then perhaps a trend change if the right price action played out.

So far the price action is not looking good for the upside as a bear-flag is starting to come into focus. We may have seen the top of the recovery this week when the other day the EUR/USD inched above the high from a couple of weeks back.

But it is possible that the bear-flag pattern takes on some more upside before eventually triggering. This looks like the lower probability scenario at the moment. Either way, the lower trend-line of the pattern needs to be broken to trigger the sequence.

Furthermore, it is ideal to have the most recent low within the pattern broken to act as confirmation. In the event the pattern is ready to trigger that level is last week’s low at 9730. If, however, we were to see the Euro dip a bit lower from here and then pop higher again, another higher-low within the pattern would then be the lower-low to watch for confirmation.

When, if, the pattern does break a meaningful move lower is anticipated. The first obvious level to watch is the cycle low at 9535. Beneath there a run towards 9000 and lower is seen as likely, with the 2000 low around 82 as a key spot to watch.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Index Technical Outlook: Cracks in the Nascent Uptrend?
S&P 500 Index Technical Outlook: Cracks in the Nascent Uptrend?
2022-11-10 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
2022-11-09 20:05:00
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Yearly Downtrend
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Yearly Downtrend
2022-11-09 18:30:45
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: At Risk of a Pullback, Possible Top
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: At Risk of a Pullback, Possible Top
2022-11-09 13:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed