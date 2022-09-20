 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Lows Seen as Coming Soon
2022-09-20 13:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Shocking German PPI Data Unable to Deter EUR Upside
2022-09-20 08:00:48
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low
2022-09-19 21:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, FOMC, BoJ, BoE, SNB
2022-09-18 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-09-19 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Hinge on FOMC Decision as Speculators and ETF Traders Sour on XAU
2022-09-20 03:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Tepid Ahead of Fed and BoE Decisions
2022-09-20 09:27:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation Unlikely to Sway BoJ into Policy Change
2022-09-20 11:55:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-09-20 11:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Lows Seen as Coming Soon

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Lows Seen as Coming Soon

The Euro continues to be stronger relative to some of the other currencies, but anticipated to continue declining to new cycle lows against the Dollar.

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD trend is lower, poised to break down soon
  • Short-term and long-term bearish outlooks in alignment

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The EUR/USD has been holding up lately as it demonstrates general outperformance by simply not going down, which isn’t saying much for it. This looks set to change as the longer-term downtrend continues to exert pressure.

The very near-term level to watch is 9944, the low of the recent range the EUR/USD has been stuck in. A break beneath there will bring in the cycle lows at 9863. This could come as soon as this week with the FOMC rate decision tomorrow driving markets.

A drop beneath there will bring into focus the underside channel line dating back to early in the year. The line is quite a distance lower from here, but given the strength of the broader dollar trend is would seem likely we see it relatively soon. The line currently resides beneath 9500.

On the top-side there is resistance for EUR/USD around 10090 and the top of the channel running off from February. Should we see a pop into resistance it could offer would-be sellers a spot to sell. A breakout of the channel and above 10200 will be needed to turn things around towards a bullish bias.

For now, running with the downside until there are clear signs it has run its course. There will come points if the trend persists where oversold bounces will develop, but the broader forces continue to look heavily in favor of those betting on lower prices. The long-term level that could come into play at some point is the 2000 low around 8200.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

