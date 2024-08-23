 Skip to Content
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
EUR/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected Euro Area PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-08-22 08:34:08
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Dec 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 68.64.
2024-08-22 01:23:31
Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum
2024-08-22 11:30:49
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
2024-08-20 13:15:15
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
Strong Yen Weighed on Japan's Trade Balance in July, Fed Speakers up Next
2024-08-21 08:10:50
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold Sentiment Analysis

Retail trader data shows 25.76% of EUR/USD traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.88 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 12.88% higher than yesterday and 17.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.68% higher than yesterday and 19.41% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Retail trader data shows 28.27% of GBP/USD traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.54 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.48% lower than yesterday and 32.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.55% higher than yesterday and 41.14% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Retail trader data shows 54.85% of Gold traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.21 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 8.56% higher than yesterday and 18.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.27% lower than yesterday and 5.95% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

