 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and USD/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-16 07:57:21
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – German Economic Outlook Slumps in August
2024-08-13 13:00:50
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Continue to Head Higher
2024-08-15 11:00:46
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​
2024-08-12 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Technicals: XAU/USD Tests All-Time High, Silver Bulls Reemerge
2024-08-16 13:20:37
Gold (XAU/USD) – Repeated Attempts at a Fresh All-Time High, US Retail Sales Weigh
2024-08-15 13:17:47
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Headline Inflation Rises by Less Than Expected, GBP/USD Now Eyes US CPI
2024-08-14 07:28:07
UK Unemployment Rate Falls Unexpectedly, but Major Concerns Reappear
2024-08-13 08:30:29
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and USD/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-16 07:57:21
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
More View More
EUR/USD and USD/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis

EUR/USD and USD/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD and USD/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Sentiment Analysis

Current positioning:

  • 32.46% of traders are net-long
  • The ratio of short to long traders is 2.08 to 1

Changes in positioning:

  • Net-long traders: Up 9.28% from yesterday, down 17.58% from last week
  • Net-short traders: Down 10.10% from yesterday, up 15.36% from last week

Interpretation:

  • The analysis takes a contrarian view to crowd sentiment
  • The net-short position suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise

Overall outlook:

  • Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short than last week
  • This combination results in a mixed EUR/USD trading bias

The analysis suggests that while there's been some recent shift towards long positions, the overall sentiment remains predominantly short. This contrarian approach implies that the EUR/USD might continue to strengthen, despite the majority of traders betting against it. However, the mixed signals from different timeframes (daily vs weekly changes) lead to an overall mixed trading bias.

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

USD/JPY Sentiment Analysis

Current positioning:

  • 42.64% of traders are net-long
  • The ratio of short to long traders is 1.35 to 1

Changes in positioning:

  • Net-long traders: Down 14.49% from yesterday, down 11.96% from last week
  • Net-short traders: Up 10.17% from yesterday, up 10.94% from last week

Interpretation:

  • The analysis takes a contrarian view to crowd sentiment
  • The net-short position suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise

Overall outlook:

  • Traders are further net-short compared to both yesterday and last week

This data shows a significant shift towards short positions in USD/JPY over both daily and weekly timeframes. The percentage of net-long traders has decreased, while net-short traders have increased. Using the contrarian approach, this growing bearish sentiment among retail traders is interpreted as a bullish signal for USD/JPY. The analysis suggests that despite more traders betting against the currency pair, its price may actually continue to rise.

The consistent movement towards short positions across both timeframes (daily and weekly) provides a clearer signal compared to the previous EUR/USD data, which showed mixed trends.

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated
USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -11% -1%
Weekly 0% 0% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Aug 05, 2024 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Aug 05, 2024 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2024-08-16 12:23:31
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Jul 19, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,400.62.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Jul 19, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,400.62.
2024-08-12 17:23:33
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 16, 2024
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 16, 2024