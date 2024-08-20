 Skip to Content
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis

  • Bullish Outlook for EUR/USD
  • Bullish Outlook for GBP/USD
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Sentiment Analysis

Current sentiment:

  • 25.61% of traders are net-long
  • The ratio of short to long traders is 2.90 to 1

Changes in trader positions:

  • Net-long traders: 8.49% decrease since yesterday, 27.19% decrease from last week
  • Net-short traders: 9.83% increase since yesterday, 17.79% increase from last week

Analysis approach:

  • The analysis takes a contrarian view to crowd sentiment
  • The fact that traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise

Conclusion:

  • Traders are more net-short compared to yesterday and last week
  • The combination of current sentiment and recent changes indicates a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias

This analysis suggests that despite most traders taking short positions on EUR/USD, the contrarian approach indicates that the EUR/USD price might increase. The increasing number of short positions over the past day and week strengthens this bullish outlook for EUR/USD.

A graph of a graph showing the value of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis

Current sentiment:

  • 34.22% of traders are net-long
  • The ratio of short to long traders is 1.92 to 1

Changes in trader positions:

  • Net-long traders: 6.33% decrease since yesterday, 32.24% decrease from last week
  • Net-short traders: 8.18% increase since yesterday, 35.65% increase from last week

Analysis approach:

  • The analysis takes a contrarian view to crowd sentiment
  • The fact that traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise

Conclusion:

  • Traders are more net-short compared to yesterday and last week
  • The combination of current sentiment and recent changes indicates a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias

This analysis suggests that despite most traders taking short positions on GBP/USD, the contrarian approach indicates that the GBP/USD price might increase. The increasing number of short positions and decreasing number of long positions over the past day and week strengthens this bullish outlook for GBP/USD.

A graph of a graph showing the price of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 16, 2024 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2024-08-19 16:23:31
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jul 16, 2024 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2024-08-19 16:23:31
IG Retail Sentiment Report: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD as USD Weakness Returns
2024-08-19 08:05:20
IG Retail Sentiment Report: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD as USD Weakness Returns
2024-08-19 08:05:20
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 18, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
2024-08-19 03:23:31
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 18, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
2024-08-19 03:23:31
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Aug 05, 2024 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2024-08-16 12:23:31
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Aug 05, 2024 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2024-08-16 12:23:31
