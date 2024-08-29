 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD and GBP/USD - Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning
2024-08-29 07:56:33
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
News
Libya Outages and Middle East Tensions Spark Supply Concerns. WTI Nears key $77.40 Resistance
2024-08-27 13:30:05
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
News
Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum
2024-08-22 11:30:49
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
News
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Drift as US Dollar Pares Recent Losses
2024-08-28 13:00:18
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
News
EUR/USD and GBP/USD - Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning
2024-08-29 07:56:33
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and Gold – Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-23 13:00:16
News
IG Retail Sentiment Report: AUD/USD and USD/JPY after Aussie CPI, BoJ Comments
2024-08-28 08:10:02
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning
2024-08-27 08:00:07
EUR/USD and GBP/USD - Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning

EUR/USD and GBP/USD - Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Analysis

Current Position:

  • 30.60% of traders are net-long (buying)
  • 69.40% of traders are net-short (selling)
  • The ratio of short to long positions is 2.27 to 1

Changes in Long Positions:

  • Increased by 20.19% since yesterday
  • Increased by 44.60% since last week

Changes in Short Positions:

  • Decreased by 5.87% since yesterday
  • Decreased by 3.33% since last week

Market Interpretation:

  • We generally take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment.
  • The current net-short position suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
  • However, traders are becoming less net-short compared to yesterday and last week.
  • These recent changes in sentiment suggest caution in predicting further price increases.
image1.png

GBP/USD Analysis

Current Position:

  • 25.81% of traders are net-long (buying more than selling)
  • The ratio of short to long positions is 2.88 to 1

Recent Changes:

  • Net-long traders:
    • Increased by 3.41% since yesterday
    • Decreased by 6.04% since last week
  • Net-short traders:
    • Decreased by 3.21% since yesterday
    • Increased by 13.11% since last week

Analysis: We usually interpret crowd sentiment in a contrarian manner. Since traders are predominantly short, this suggests GBP/USD prices might rise.

However, the sentiment is mixed:

  • Compared to yesterday: Slightly less bearish (fewer short positions)
  • Compared to last week: More bearish (more short positions)

Conclusion: Due to the conflicting short-term and medium-term trends in trader sentiment, our trading bias for GBP/USD is mixed

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

