EUR/USD and GBP/USD - Latest Sentiment Analysis and Positioning
EUR/USD Analysis
Current Position:
- 30.60% of traders are net-long (buying)
- 69.40% of traders are net-short (selling)
- The ratio of short to long positions is 2.27 to 1
Changes in Long Positions:
- Increased by 20.19% since yesterday
- Increased by 44.60% since last week
Changes in Short Positions:
- Decreased by 5.87% since yesterday
- Decreased by 3.33% since last week
Market Interpretation:
- We generally take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment.
- The current net-short position suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
- However, traders are becoming less net-short compared to yesterday and last week.
- These recent changes in sentiment suggest caution in predicting further price increases.
GBP/USD Analysis
Current Position:
- 25.81% of traders are net-long (buying more than selling)
- The ratio of short to long positions is 2.88 to 1
Recent Changes:
- Net-long traders:
- Increased by 3.41% since yesterday
- Decreased by 6.04% since last week
- Net-short traders:
- Decreased by 3.21% since yesterday
- Increased by 13.11% since last week
Analysis: We usually interpret crowd sentiment in a contrarian manner. Since traders are predominantly short, this suggests GBP/USD prices might rise.
However, the sentiment is mixed:
- Compared to yesterday: Slightly less bearish (fewer short positions)
- Compared to last week: More bearish (more short positions)
Conclusion: Due to the conflicting short-term and medium-term trends in trader sentiment, our trading bias for GBP/USD is mixed
