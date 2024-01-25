 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
News
US Dollar Forecast: Core PCE to Set Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold
2024-01-25 22:30:00
US Dollar Mixed As GDP Data Smash Forecasts, Gloomy ECB Stands Pat
2024-01-25 14:40:33
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
News
Gold Price Forecast: Core PCE Data to Guide Markets ahead of Fed Decision
2024-01-25 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
News
US Dollar Forecast: US Q4 GDP in Focus, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-24 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2024
News
USD/JPY Price Update: Uptick in Japanese Government Bonds Lifts the Yen
2024-01-24 16:22:10
ECB to Have Little Effect While Traders Eagerly Await US GDP

ECB to Have Little Effect While Traders Eagerly Await US GDP

Richard Snow, Strategist

It's all about the ECB and US GDP today. ECB President Christine Lagarde will likely be probed further about her Davos comments where she teased a rate cut in the summer and will US data continue to outshine Europe and the UK?

(AI Video Summary)

In this video about trading, the speaker talks about two important events: the announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) on interest rates and the release of US fourth-quarter GDP data. They think that the ECB will keep interest rates steady for now, but there could be a rate cut later. Snow mentions that the Eurozone has been struggling economically, while the UK and US have been doing better. This might mean that the ECB will cut rates to help the Eurozone.

The speaker also talks about a few currency pairs. First, they discuss the Eurodollar pair. It has been moving sideways for a while, but there is a chance it could go below a certain level, which would be bad for the Euro. However, if the ECB doesn't give clear information on rate hikes and talks about wage issues, the Euro might go up temporarily. Then, the speaker talks about the EUR/GBP pair. It has been trading within a certain pattern, but recently it broke a support line and might go down more.

Next, they mention the EUR/JPY, which is showing less positive momentum recently and the yen might get stronger. They also talk about the Dollar yen pair, which might face resistance at certain levels. The speaker moves on to the cable pair, which is the British pound against the US dollar. It has been moving within a range, but if the US data comes out well, it could go down more.

Finally, the speaker discusses the state of US equities, which are doing well, and the positive news about China's stimulus measures. In conclusion, the speaker believes that the ECB will keep interest rates the same, but there could be rate cuts in the future. They analyze different currency pairs, highlighting possible negative movements for the Eurodollar and EUR/GBP pairs, and note a decrease in positive momentum for the EUR/JPY. They also talk about some resistance and support levels for the Dollar yen and cable pairs. Lastly, they mention that US equities are doing well and China's stimulus measures are giving out positive vibes.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

​​​​Dow Drifts Down, while Nasdaq 100 Holds Firm and Hang Seng Rebound Continues
​​​​Dow Drifts Down, while Nasdaq 100 Holds Firm and Hang Seng Rebound Continues
2024-01-25 11:30:01
Netflix and Alibaba drive early risk-on move, UK PMIs beat expectations boosting Sterling
Netflix and Alibaba drive early risk-on move, UK PMIs beat expectations boosting Sterling
2024-01-24 14:00:14
FTSE 100 in Recovery Mode while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Surge Ahead
FTSE 100 in Recovery Mode while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Surge Ahead
2024-01-24 13:00:36
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
Gold Wavers, GBP/USD Forges Symmetrical Triangle, Russell 2000 Eyes Breakout
2024-01-23 23:30:00
