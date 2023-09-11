ECB Downgrade Fails to Hurt Sentiment as "Soft Landing" Narrative Gains Traction

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: Dollar Decline Lifts EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Consolidates
2023-09-11 15:13:00
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies into Key Resistance, Will the 50-day MA Cap Further Upside?
2023-09-11 08:00:09
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data
2023-09-10 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Ramps Up for Pound Traders
2023-09-11 10:58:07
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
2023-09-11 13:00:22
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
ECB Downgrade Fails to Hurt Sentiment as "Soft Landing" Narrative Gains Traction

DailyFX, Research

Share:

The ECB Downgrades Growth Forecasts for the Euro Area with Germany Cited as a Key Concern. German GDP for 2023 now Downgraded to -0.4%, Contractionary territory with the only Positive Being a Slight Fall in Inflation Expectations. Elsewhere, we Focus on the JPY and Potential Moves for Commodities.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Australian Dollar Could Rebound a Bit; AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-09-11 04:00:00
2023-09-11 04:00:00
Uncertainty Around ECB Rate Meeting Highlights EUR/USD, US CPI to Keep the Dollar Bid?
2023-09-08 16:30:46
2023-09-08 16:30:46
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
2023-09-08 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
2023-09-07 23:00:00
