Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Analysis and Charts
Dow 40K in sight again?
Wednesday’s session saw the index stage a revival, and the march back to 40,000 is on once more.The price found support at the previous record high set in February at 39,287, with short-term resistance there turning into support. The totemic 40,000 level is in sight again.
Short-term support from the January low remains in place, as does the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
DowJones Daily Price Chart
Nasdaq 100 edges down
This index continues to drift lower, though it has only registered modest losses over the past week. A series of intraday lower lows put short-term pressure on the index, though it has yet to test the rising trendline from early January or the 50-day SMA.
The previous high at 18,468 still looms as the last hurdle before a new record high.
Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart
Hang Seng pullback stabilises
The pullback from the highs earlier in March has run out of momentum in the short term. The past week has seen buyers defend the 16,320 area, and if the price manages a close above 16,800 then we may see a fresh move higher back towards the 200-day SMA and then the 17,200 high from early March.
This would put the price back above trendline support from January’s low and point the way to more upside. Sellers will need a close below 16,300 to suggest a bearish view prevails again.
Hang Seng Daily Price Chart
