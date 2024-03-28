 Skip to Content
News
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
Euro Latest – German GDP Seen at Just 0.1% in 2024, EUR/USD Under Pressure
2024-03-27 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Again As US Inventories Increase, OPEC Meet Eyed
2024-03-27 13:00:00
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
News
Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise
2024-03-28 11:30:17
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Find Support While Nikkei 225 Tiptoes Lower​​​​​
2024-03-26 12:00:36
News
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
2024-03-25 15:00:42
News
Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed
2024-03-28 14:00:42
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
News
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level
2024-03-27 09:14:02
Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise

Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow 40K in sight again?

​Wednesday’s session saw the index stage a revival, and the march back to 40,000 is on once more.​The price found support at the previous record high set in February at 39,287, with short-term resistance there turning into support. The totemic 40,000 level is in sight again.

​Short-term support from the January low remains in place, as does the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

DowJones Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 edges down

​This index continues to drift lower, though it has only registered modest losses over the past week. ​A series of intraday lower lows put short-term pressure on the index, though it has yet to test the rising trendline from early January or the 50-day SMA.

​The previous high at 18,468 still looms as the last hurdle before a new record high.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

​Hang Seng pullback stabilises

​The pullback from the highs earlier in March has run out of momentum in the short term. ​The past week has seen buyers defend the 16,320 area, and if the price manages a close above 16,800 then we may see a fresh move higher back towards the 200-day SMA and then the 17,200 high from early March.

​This would put the price back above trendline support from January’s low and point the way to more upside. Sellers will need a close below 16,300 to suggest a bearish view prevails again.

Hang Seng Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

