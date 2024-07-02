 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro and CAC 40 Rally After the First Round of French Elections
2024-07-01 07:34:54
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 13, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2024-07-01 05:23:33
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Latest – Will Fed Chair Powell Help to Break the Precious Metal’s Range?
2024-07-02 08:11:15
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Slips But Ranges Hold Into Major US News Flow
2024-07-02 11:00:21
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2024-06-29 03:00:21
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY - Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-01 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Builds
2024-06-30 23:00:00
More View More
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000

​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow still unable to break higher

​The index again attempted to make solid gains on Monday, pushing back towards 39,500, but it was unable to hold the highs of the session, essentially a repeat of Friday.​However, it is also true that the price has not closed significantly lower, with buyers defending the 39,000 area. This short-term range will need to be broken to provide a more conclusive view of the next likely move.

​A close above 39,500 would mark a bullish development, and open the way to the May highs, while a close below 39,000 might spark a drop towards the June lows at 38,270.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Wall Street Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -2% 2%
Weekly 21% -15% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​Nasdaq 100 still edging higher

​The recovery from the late June low at 19,500 continues. Yesterday saw the index make a positive start to the week, building on last week’s bounce from 19,500. The 20,000 high from mid-June now comes into view once again, and beyond this, the index will be in new record-high territory.

​A short-term bearish view requires a close back below 19,500.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

​Nikkei 225 surges through 40,000

​The index made strong gains overnight, and has moved back above 40,000. ​It now finds itself at its highest level since 4 June, arguably marking a resumption of the uptrend from the Q4 2023 lows. The next target would be the 41,000 highs from April, while beyond this the index will reach new record highs.

​Buyers have wrested control over the past two weeks from the sellers, and in the short-term a close below 39,000 and then 38,000, a key support level in May and June, would be needed to suggest that the index is headed lower.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections
2024-07-01 13:00:22
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Builds
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Builds
2024-06-30 23:00:00
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 2, 2024