 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Remains Under Pressure as German Economy Contracts in Q2
2024-07-30 08:43:05
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Oil Rally Sharply as Middle East Tensions Escalate; US FOMC, NFPs Near
2024-07-31 13:00:48
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook
2024-07-30 13:00:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax make gains in early trading
2024-07-31 11:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses
2024-07-29 11:00:42
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Oil Rally Sharply as Middle East Tensions Escalate; US FOMC, NFPs Near
2024-07-31 13:00:48
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook
2024-07-30 13:00:48
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Hikes Rates to 0.25% and Outlines Bond Tapering, Yen Strengthened
2024-07-31 08:30:11
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook
2024-07-30 13:00:48
More View More
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax make gains in early trading

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax make gains in early trading

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

​​​Dow recovery goes on

​The index continues its recovery, with the smaller weighting of tech stocks acting for now as a help, rather than the hindrance it has been for most of the year. ​After recovering back above 40,000 last Friday the price has made further headway, and now the 41,000 level and the record high from earlier in July are back in sight.

​A close back below last week’s low at 39,800 would be needed to negate the short-term bullish view.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

​Nasdaq 100 steady after Microsoft earnings

​The index managed to rebound from its low yesterday evening, which it hit in the wake of results from Microsoft.Once more it has bounced from the 18,000 zone and has risen back above 19,000. However, with Meta earnings and the Fed decision tonight, and results from Apple and Amazon tomorrow, the index is unlikely to have seen the end of volatility for the week.

​It still appears to be forming a higher low, maintaining the broader uptrend and suggesting that we could see a further recovery once key earnings are out of the way.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

​Dax pushes higher

​After testing the waters below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) yesterday, the index has made further gains, maintaining its overall move higher of the past two months. ​Substantial gains have been hard to sustain, but an initial target is 18,600, followed by the July high at 18,750. Beyond this lies the May high at 18,935.

​A close back below 18,100 would be needed to negate this bullish view.

DAX Daily Chart

Germany 40 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -2% -3%
Weekly -4% 0% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, S&P 500 & Nikkei 225 move higher​​​​​​​
FTSE 100, S&P 500 & Nikkei 225 move higher​​​​​​​
2024-07-30 11:00:14
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses
2024-07-29 11:00:42
Dow and Nasdaq 100 see losses ease, but Dax still under pressure
Dow and Nasdaq 100 see losses ease, but Dax still under pressure
2024-07-26 11:30:18
AUD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes a Hit on Weaker Market Sentiment
AUD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes a Hit on Weaker Market Sentiment
2024-07-25 14:00:16
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024
Germany 40
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Aug 1, 2024