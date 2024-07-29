 Skip to Content
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/JPY
2024-07-23 08:15:31
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses
2024-07-29 11:00:42
Dow and Nasdaq 100 see losses ease, but Dax still under pressure
2024-07-26 11:30:18
US Inflation Data Little Changed in June, USD and Gold Listless Post-release
2024-07-26 13:08:42
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – Gold, Silver, and US Oil Latest
2024-07-25 08:13:16
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
Retail Trader Sentiment Update: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-07-26 08:08:01
Japanese Yen's Comeback: Analyzing the Recent Market Shift
2024-07-24 14:04:06
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

​​​Dow marches higher

​The index staged a strong recovery last week, moving back above 40,000 after the pullback from its record high in July.​It has opened higher at the beginning of the new week and is again on course to test the July high at 41,390. Above this lies new record highs.

​A reversal back below 40,000 negates this view.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

​Nasdaq 100 rallies off recent low

​The Nasdaq 100 managed to halt the selling at the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) last week and has moved back above 19,000.​However, with several big tech companies reporting this week further upside progress may be difficult. Nonetheless, a low appears to have formed for now. Further gains and a close above the 50-day SMA would help to support the bullish view.

​Sellers will want to see a reversal below the 18,800 level this week and then back below the 100-day SMA, to negate the higher low thesis.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Dax at higher end of range

​This index has not seen the elegant recovery of its US peers, but it has also avoided their heavy losses.Instead, it continues to avoid a firm close below its 100-day SMA, which has essentially acted as trendline support since mid-June. It rebounded on Friday and is now on course to test previous resistance at 18,600. Beyond this lies the mid-July high at 18,786.

​Sellers are still seeking a firm close below the 100-day SMA, and then a drop through 18,000, to break the support zone of the past six weeks.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

