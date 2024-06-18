 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
2024-06-18 10:09:19
Central Bank Watch: Upcoming Decisions from BoE and SNB Set to Impact EUR Pairs
2024-06-17 08:09:39
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Negative Divergence Hints at Lower Prices, NFP Marked Recent Bottom
2024-06-18 16:33:28
Positive Market Sentiment Nudges Risk Assets Higher, Gold Slips Lower
2024-06-17 09:59:22
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE, Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CHF Key Levels and Scenarios to Watch
2024-06-17 14:00:30
Markets Week Ahead: BoE, SNB, RBA Deliberate on Rates
2024-06-15 09:00:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
2024-06-17 16:30:24
US Dollar Index Prints a One-Month High, USD/JPY Rallies Post-BoJ Meeting
2024-06-14 07:40:10
More View More
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind

​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 - Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow pushes higher

​The index rallied on Monday, helping to stem the declines of the past week. Friday witnessed a bounce from rising trendline support, and now the price targets trendline resistance from the May record high.​A close above trendline resistance and above 39,000 puts the index on course to test 40,000 once more. A reversal back below trendline support and below 38,300 would see a more bearish view emerge.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Wall Street Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly 3% -3% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​Nasdaq 100 surges towards 20,000

​Monday’s session saw the index come within a whisker of 20,000. The recent surge has seen the price smash through previous record highs, with no sign of a reversal yet in play. ​

​Further gains head into fresh unexplored territory. In the short term, a close back below 19,500 might indicate that a high has been reached for the time being.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart​

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

​Nikkei 225 struggles despite bounce

​The Nikkei 225 remains well off its recent highs, though Monday saw the index recover off the lows around 38,000. However, there has been little follow-on overnight, and the index has slipped back below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). In the near term, any bounce will target last week’s highs around 39,000.

​A close below 38,000 could trigger a more bearish view, potentially opening the way to the April lows near 37,000.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week’s sharp losses
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week’s sharp losses
2024-06-17 12:00:00
French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting
French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting
2024-06-14 14:00:35
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to Stabilize Following Thursday’s Sharp Losses
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to Stabilize Following Thursday’s Sharp Losses
2024-06-14 12:00:33
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Jun 18, 2024