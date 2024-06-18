​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind

Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 - Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow pushes higher

​The index rallied on Monday, helping to stem the declines of the past week. Friday witnessed a bounce from rising trendline support, and now the price targets trendline resistance from the May record high.​A close above trendline resistance and above 39,000 puts the index on course to test 40,000 once more. A reversal back below trendline support and below 38,300 would see a more bearish view emerge.

​ Dow Jones Daily Chart

​Nasdaq 100 surges towards 20,000

​Monday’s session saw the index come within a whisker of 20,000. The recent surge has seen the price smash through previous record highs, with no sign of a reversal yet in play. ​

​Further gains head into fresh unexplored territory. In the short term, a close back below 19,500 might indicate that a high has been reached for the time being.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart​

​Nikkei 225 struggles despite bounce

​The Nikkei 225 remains well off its recent highs, though Monday saw the index recover off the lows around 38,000. However, there has been little follow-on overnight, and the index has slipped back below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). In the near term, any bounce will target last week’s highs around 39,000.

​A close below 38,000 could trigger a more bearish view, potentially opening the way to the April lows near 37,000.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart