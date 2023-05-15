 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Grinds Higher Despite Industrial Production Slump
2023-05-15 11:48:51
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks
2023-05-14 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: Waiting for the Fed’s Thoughts, $2K Currently Provides Support
2023-05-15 10:03:07
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Fixated on US Factors
2023-05-15 07:55:38
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Eases on Improved Inflation data but Risks Accrue
2023-05-15 14:36:47
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-05-15 05:00:00
More View More
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Equities Update

  • Retail traders recently increased upside exposure on Wall Street
  • Is this a sign the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are in trouble ahead?
  • Dow Jones faces key rising trendline, S&P an Ascending Triangle
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

For the most part, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 have been maintaining range-bound price action since the end of last year. While price action might have been stable, retail trader positioning has been evolving. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). The latter can at times function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, let us take a closer look at what might come next.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, about 49% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. While narrow, since most traders are net-short, this hints prices may continue rising. But, upside exposure has increased by roughly 11% and 52% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in exposure hint that the price trend may soon reverse lower.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the Dow Jones has continued making cautious downside progress since a Shooting Star candlestick pattern emerged in late April. Now, prices are facing a near-term rising trendline from March. A breakout lower could open the door to extending losses toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 32709. Otherwise, key resistance is the 23.6% level at 33672.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

According to IGCS, about 37% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. Since most traders are biased lower, this hints prices may continue rising. Meanwhile, upside exposure increased by about 2% and 4% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent adjustments in positioning hint that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite overall exposure.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 continues to trade within the boundaries of an Ascending Triangle chart formation. From here, the floor of the triangle is slowly approaching. The direction of the breakout could be key for the coming trend. A turn lower exposes the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level at 4005. Otherwise, breaking higher may open the door to revisiting the August high at 4327.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin & Ethereum Week Ahead: Cracks in the Rally?
Bitcoin & Ethereum Week Ahead: Cracks in the Rally?
2023-05-15 06:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Resilience or a Lull Before the Storm?
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Resilience or a Lull Before the Storm?
2023-05-15 03:30:00
Is New Zealand Dollar Turning Corners? Price Setup in NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD
Is New Zealand Dollar Turning Corners? Price Setup in NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD
2023-05-12 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Setups with US CPI in Focus: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Setups with US CPI in Focus: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-10 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 15, 2023