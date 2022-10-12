 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Eye Bullish Reversals; EUR/GBP in Holding Pattern
2022-10-11 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Face Trouble as Retail Traders Buy Ahead of the US CPI Report
2022-10-12 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: October Levels
2022-10-11 16:00:25
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Link to Treasury Yields Flashes Bullish Signal as Speculators Reposition
2022-10-12 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rebounds but UK Policy Uncertainty Remains a Risk
2022-10-11 17:30:14
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY Battles a Fresh 24-Year High as the Japanese Yen Continues to Slump
2022-10-11 08:00:59
More View more
S&P 500, Dow Jones Face Trouble as Retail Traders Buy Ahead of the US CPI Report

S&P 500, Dow Jones Face Trouble as Retail Traders Buy Ahead of the US CPI Report

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Wall Street Update

  • Retail traders continue to buy Wall Street despite stock losses
  • From a contrarian standpoint, this could hint at more trouble
  • Will the S&P 500, Dow Jones fall as the US CPI report nears?

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

In recent days, sentiment has been souring on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 and Dow Jones lower. This is ahead of Thursday’s highly anticipated US inflation report. Another solid outcome could likely bring with it hawkish expectations for the Federal Reserve. That may not bode well for Wall Street going forward. For a full synopsis of this discussion, check out the webinar recording above!

Despite recent losses in stocks, retail traders have continued buying into the price action, going against the trend. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, does this increased appetite from traders to buy the S&P 500 and Dow Jones spell trouble for Wall Street in the coming sessions?

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 65% of retail traders are net-long in the S&P 500. Since most traders are biased to the upside, this suggests that prices may continue falling. This is as upside exposure increased by 5.22% and 13.31% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current and recent changes in positioning offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

S&P 500 Daily Chart

On the daily chart, the S&P 500 remains idling above highs from September 2020. This makes for an inflection zone of support between 3541 and 3587. A confirmatory breakout under this range may open the door to downtrend resumption. That exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 3447. Otherwise, keep a close eye on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as resistance before 3820 kicks in above.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Mixed

The IGCS gauge shows that about 58% of retail traders are net-long in the Dow Jones. Since most investors are net-long, this hints that prices may continue falling. But, upside exposure dell by 11.04% compared to yesterday, simultaneously rising by 8.71% compared to last week. Given the recent changes in exposure, this produces a mixed contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Mixed

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones futures sit above the October 3rd low at 28635 following recent losses. The 20-day SMA held as resistance, guiding the pair lower with the dominant downtrend. A confirmatory breakout under 28635 exposes the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci extensions at 27945 and 27247, respectively. Otherwise, clearing the 20-day SMA opens the door to facing key resistance at 30513.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from October 11th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Soft Bias in The Short Term
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Soft Bias in The Short Term
2022-10-12 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Rates Outlook
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Rates Outlook
2022-10-11 20:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: October Levels
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: October Levels
2022-10-11 16:00:25
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Mixed