Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
News
Euro Latest – ZEW Economic Sentiment Improves, EUR/USD Hinges on FOMC Decision
2024-03-19 11:12:57
Euro Higher Despite Market Worries of More Gradualist Fed
2024-03-18 12:30:50
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
News
Dow Holds Steady and Hang Seng Drops, but Nikkei 225 Rally Continues
2024-03-19 13:00:31
​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold Steady
2024-03-15 11:00:48
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
Gold Price Outlook: Fed May Shake Up Markets. Pullback or Rally in Store?
2024-03-18 17:00:00
News
British Pound Wilts As Markets Await Both Fed and BoE
2024-03-19 14:52:41
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups Ahead of CPI
2024-03-18 14:42:22
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
Bank of Japan Exits Negative Interest Rate Policy but Remains Supportive
2024-03-19 09:06:46
Dow Holds Steady and Hang Seng Drops, but Nikkei 225 Rally Continues

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225

​​​Dow steady in early trading

​The index held trendline support on Monday, though it finished off the highs.​Nonetheless, the price has yet to break lower in a meaningful way. Investors are likely waiting to see what the Fed rate decision brings in terms of any changes to the rate forecasts for the year.

​A close below trendline support opens the way to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), and then down to the previous high at 37,816.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

Wall Street Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 5% 1%
Weekly 12% -1% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
​Hang Seng heads towards support

​After rebounding in the early part of last week some bullish momentum has faded, but the price remains above trendline support from the January low.​This would need to be broken to provide a more solid foundation for a bearish view, as would a move below the early March low of around 16,100.

Hang Seng Daily Price Chart

Nikkei 225 rallies after Bank of Japan decision

​It would have required a much more hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) decision to unsettle the Nikkei 225.​As it was, the move out of negative interest rates had been well-telegraphed. The index continued to rally, maintaining the bounce-off trendline support from January, and heading back towards 40,000.

​Further gains target the 6 March high at 40,574, and beyond this, the index will sit at a new record high. It would require a reversal and closeback below trendline support to negate this view.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

