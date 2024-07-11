 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Edges Up As Key US, German Inflation Numbers Approach. Powell On Tap Again
2024-07-10 12:00:39
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slumps After Inflation Eases Further - Stocks, Gold, and Silver Rally
2024-07-11 12:59:50
Gold Prices Edge Closer To Record Highs As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
2024-07-11 11:30:16
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – UK GDP Beats Estimates, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-07-11 07:41:01
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest - Cable Under Pressure as Gilt Yields Slide
2024-07-10 15:00:20
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
More View More
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs

Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow above 37,000

​The index has finally made strong gains, rallying to a seven-week high, though it remains below the May record highs, in contrast to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. ​Further gains target that May high, at 40,080. For the moment, higher intraday lows continue to indicate bullish momentum, and the short-term view remains bullish so long as the price holds above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently 39,125.

​A close back below 39,000 would negate the short-term bullish view and potentially open the way to the 38,500 and then 38,000 levels.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Wall Street Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -24% 10% -4%
Weekly -14% 2% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​Nasdaq 100 at new highs ahead of CPI

​Another day, another record high for the index, with no sign of any pre-CPI nervousness. ​Trendline support from the 1 July low continues to underpin in the short-term, but a close back below 20,500 might indicate that a high has been reached for the time being.

​There is, as yet, little sign of any more substantial pullback beginning to emerge.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 continues to surge

​The index has added around 12% in the space of less than a month, climbing through 42,000 for the first time in its history.​Short-term consolidation may lie ahead, though the overall bullish view remains firmly in place. A short-term pullback may head towards 41,163, the previous record high.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Under Pressure: Euro Q3 Forecast
Euro Under Pressure: Euro Q3 Forecast
2024-07-11 08:33:19
NVIDIA Briefly Top U.S. Market Cap Rankings
NVIDIA Briefly Top U.S. Market Cap Rankings
2024-07-11 08:20:08
FTSE 100, DAX 40 dragged down by CAC 40 amid French political stalemate
FTSE 100, DAX 40 dragged down by CAC 40 amid French political stalemate
2024-07-10 10:00:00
Australian Dollar Q3 Forecast: Stability Ahead
Australian Dollar Q3 Forecast: Stability Ahead
2024-07-10 08:30:47
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024