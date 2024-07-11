Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow above 37,000

​The index has finally made strong gains, rallying to a seven-week high, though it remains below the May record highs, in contrast to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. ​Further gains target that May high, at 40,080. For the moment, higher intraday lows continue to indicate bullish momentum, and the short-term view remains bullish so long as the price holds above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently 39,125.

​A close back below 39,000 would negate the short-term bullish view and potentially open the way to the 38,500 and then 38,000 levels.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

​Nasdaq 100 at new highs ahead of CPI

​Another day, another record high for the index, with no sign of any pre-CPI nervousness. ​Trendline support from the 1 July low continues to underpin in the short-term, but a close back below 20,500 might indicate that a high has been reached for the time being.

​There is, as yet, little sign of any more substantial pullback beginning to emerge.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 continues to surge

​The index has added around 12% in the space of less than a month, climbing through 42,000 for the first time in its history.​Short-term consolidation may lie ahead, though the overall bullish view remains firmly in place. A short-term pullback may head towards 41,163, the previous record high.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart