Dow Higher and Nasdaq 100 above 20,000, while Hang Seng Continues to Recover

Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng 50 - Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow edges higher

​The index continues to lag behind the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, which have both hit record highs this week.​Gains since the end of May have been modest, but in the short-term the price has avoided a close below trendline support from the April low. It is now pushing above trendline resistance from the May highs and a close above 39,000 will help to bolster the bullish view in the short term.

​A close back below 38,500 and then below trendline support would revive the bearish view in the short-term.

Dow Jones 30 Daily Chart

​

​Nasdaq 100 vaults above 20,000

​Futures have pushed above 20,000 for the first time, capping an impressive bounce from the April low. ​The latest leg higher took the price from 18,200 to its current level, with no sign of a reversal yet in view. Short-term trendline support from the late May low remains in place.

​​A short-term move below 19,500 might suggest a high has been reached for now.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

​

​Hang Seng higher low in place?

​The index has made strong gains over the past four sessions and has rallied back to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).​Bulls will hope that the index is now poised to turn higher after a six-week-long pullback from the highs of May. A close above the 50-day SMA opens the way to the highs of early June around 18,600.

​Beyond this, the price will make gains towards 19,000 and then on to the May highs at 19,750.

Hang Seng 50 Daily Chart