 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-20 08:00:08
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
2024-06-18 10:09:19
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Higher and Nasdaq 100 above 20,000, while Hang Seng Continues to Recover
2024-06-20 13:00:19
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-19 10:00:29
Gold Price Update: Negative Divergence Hints at Lower Prices, NFP Marked Recent Bottom
2024-06-18 16:33:28
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
UK Inflation Hits Bank of England Target – What Now?
2024-06-19 08:10:58
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 160 Mark Amid Steady Yen Depreciation
2024-06-20 15:08:33
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
2024-06-17 16:30:24
More View More
Dow Higher and Nasdaq 100 above 20,000, while Hang Seng Continues to Recover

Dow Higher and Nasdaq 100 above 20,000, while Hang Seng Continues to Recover

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng 50 - Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow edges higher

​The index continues to lag behind the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, which have both hit record highs this week.​Gains since the end of May have been modest, but in the short-term the price has avoided a close below trendline support from the April low. It is now pushing above trendline resistance from the May highs and a close above 39,000 will help to bolster the bullish view in the short term.

​A close back below 38,500 and then below trendline support would revive the bearish view in the short-term.

Dow Jones 30 Daily Chart

Wall Street Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 4% 1%
Weekly -20% 10% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​Nasdaq 100 vaults above 20,000

​Futures have pushed above 20,000 for the first time, capping an impressive bounce from the April low. ​The latest leg higher took the price from 18,200 to its current level, with no sign of a reversal yet in view. Short-term trendline support from the late May low remains in place.

​​A short-term move below 19,500 might suggest a high has been reached for now.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

​Hang Seng higher low in place?

​The index has made strong gains over the past four sessions and has rallied back to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).​Bulls will hope that the index is now poised to turn higher after a six-week-long pullback from the highs of May. A close above the 50-day SMA opens the way to the highs of early June around 18,600.

​Beyond this, the price will make gains towards 19,000 and then on to the May highs at 19,750.

Hang Seng 50 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 remain side-lined as US is shut for Juneteenth
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 remain side-lined as US is shut for Juneteenth
2024-06-19 12:00:00
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week’s sharp losses
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to stabilize following last week’s sharp losses
2024-06-17 12:00:00
French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting
French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting
2024-06-14 14:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024