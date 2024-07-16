 Skip to Content
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​

Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow hits new highs

​After closing above 40,000 for the first time on Friday, the index made more gains on Monday, hitting another record high. ​The price now sits on the cusp of more highs, joining the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 in unexplored territory. Last week witnessed the price finally lift away from the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), building on the slow gains from late May.

​A close back below 40,000 might signal some further short-term weakness.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

​Nasdaq 100 clawing back Thursday’s losses

​After suddenly falling last week the index has clawed its way higher again, holding trendline support from late June. ​Another test of last week’s record highs seems likely unless the price drops back below 20,300, and this might then set up a test of the previous highs at 20,000.

​A deeper pullback may target the June lows at 19,500.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 consolidates after run higher

​This index also rallied to a record high last week, surging 1500 points in two sessions. ​It then fell back, but has held above 41,163, the April high, for the time being. If this holds as support then a consolidation may develop before a new pushback to the recent highs.

​A close below 41,163 could then see 40,574 tested.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

