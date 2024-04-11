Dow and S&P 500 under pressure following US inflation news, while Nikkei 225 recovers some losses​​​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Rate Cut Looms, EUR/USD Steady Ahead of Press Conference
2024-04-11 13:02:05
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Setups Ahead of the ECB
2024-04-10 14:48:06
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Brent Crude Prices Hit $90 as Geopolitical Tensions Flare up
2024-04-05 12:05:12
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Jumps, Rate Cut Expectations Pared Back Sharply, Gold Slides
2024-04-10 12:59:20
Gold Rally Continues, US Inflation Data the Next Obstacle to Clear
2024-04-10 08:07:24
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2024-04-09 19:45:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 21, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2024-04-09 12:23:34
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Hot US Inflation Propels USD/JPY to Worrying Levels
2024-04-11 08:06:47
US Dollar Soars after US CPI Data; USD/JPY Stages Bullish Breakout. What Now?
2024-04-10 20:30:00
More View More
Dow and S&P 500 under pressure following US inflation news, while Nikkei 225 recovers some losses​​​​​

Dow and S&P 500 under pressure following US inflation news, while Nikkei 225 recovers some losses​​​​​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow slumps following CPI data

​US inflation news yesterday sent Wall Street into a tailspin, and the Dow briefly hit its lowest level since 14 February.​While the index is still barely two weeks away from its most recent record high, it has been unable to maintain upward momentum. Over the past week, the index has closed below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since early November.​

​Additional declines could see the price head towards the rising 100-day SMA, and to the 13 February low at 38,037. A close back above 39,000 might indicate that a low has been formed for the time being.

Dow Jones Daily Chart - April 11th, 2024

Our Q2 Equities Forecasts - Technical and Fundamental - are now available to download

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 holds above 50-day MA

​For this index the declines have been less dramatic, though slightly more drawn out. Wednesday’s session saw the price fall to a three-week low, but overall the uptrend from October remains intact. The S&P 500, unlike its bigger cousin the Dow, continues to hold above the 50-day SMA.

​A close below the 50-day SMA could point towards more short-term weakness, while a recovery above 5250 could signal that a low is in place.

S&P500 Daily Chart - April 11th, 2024

See how Retail Sentiment data can help you make more informed trading decisions

US 500 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -3% 3%
Weekly 0% 2% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 edges up from Wednesday's low

​Japanese markets were rocked by yesterday’s US CPI figure, but persistent yen weakness has helped limit the downside for the time being. ​Indeed, the Nikkei has managed to hold above the low seen last week at 38,771, though it has slipped below the 50-day SMA once more. A low may have formed if 39,000 can hold, and the index close above 40,000.

​​Further short-term weakness targets the early March low at 38,300.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart - April 11th, 2024

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Await US CPI Print​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Await US CPI Print​​​
2024-04-10 10:00:34
Forex Indicators Decoded: Understanding the Market Using Simple Moving Averages (SMAs)
Forex Indicators Decoded: Understanding the Market Using Simple Moving Averages (SMAs)
2024-04-09 13:30:00
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Regain Some of Last Week’s Lost Ground
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Regain Some of Last Week’s Lost Ground
2024-04-08 09:30:21
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024