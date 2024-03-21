Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit Fresh Records, with Nasdaq 100 Following Close Behind
What's on this page
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 - Prices, Analysis, and Charts
Dow breaks higher
Yesterday saw the index rally in the wake of the Fed decision, and a new all-time high was created.
Trendline support from mid-January continued to hold, and the price was able to push back above 39,000. The next target would be 40,000, which could provide some psychological resistance as a large round number.
Dow Jones Daily Price Chart
See how shifting client sentiment can affect underlying price action
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-16%
|-2%
|-5%
|Weekly
|-7%
|-2%
|-3%
Nasdaq 100 is poised to break to a new record
This index also made gains after the Fed meeting, continuing its recovery from last week’s lows.A test of the previous high at 18,418 is now likely, with the bullish view firmly back in place. Beyond this lies new record highs.
In the short term, support might be found at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) in the event of a pullback.
Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart
Nikkei 225 hits a fresh peak
The Nikkei 225 continued its strong run for the week, pushing on towards 41,000. A new record high has been created, as the recovery from the higher low of mid-March continues. This has put fresh strength into the uptrend, cancelling out any bearish view for the time being.
Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.