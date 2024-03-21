 Skip to Content
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit Fresh Records, with Nasdaq 100 Following Close Behind

​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit Fresh Records, with Nasdaq 100 Following Close Behind

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

What's on this page

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 - Prices, Analysis, and Charts

​​​Dow breaks higher

​Yesterday saw the index rally in the wake of the Fed decision, and a new all-time high was created.

​Trendline support from mid-January continued to hold, and the price was able to push back above 39,000. The next target would be 40,000, which could provide some psychological resistance as a large round number.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

See how shifting client sentiment can affect underlying price action

Wall Street Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% -2% -5%
Weekly -7% -2% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Nasdaq 100 is poised to break to a new record

​This index also made gains after the Fed meeting, continuing its recovery from last week’s lows.​A test of the previous high at 18,418 is now likely, with the bullish view firmly back in place. Beyond this lies new record highs.

​In the short term, support might be found at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) in the event of a pullback.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Traits of Successful Traders
Nikkei 225 hits a fresh peak

​The Nikkei 225 continued its strong run for the week, pushing on towards 41,000. ​A new record high has been created, as the recovery from the higher low of mid-March continues. This has put fresh strength into the uptrend, cancelling out any bearish view for the time being.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

