News
US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-26 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Still Close to Highs, and Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-02-27 11:00:01
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
News
Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE
2024-02-26 23:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
News
British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
2024-02-26 12:30:08
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
News
US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-26 17:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Still Close to Highs, and Hang Seng Continues to Rally

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow eases back from Friday’s high

​The index touched a record high on Friday, though it failed to hold its gains. ​Monday’s session saw the index struggle too, though it remains close to the record high. In the short-term, a drop below last Wednesday’s low at 38,335 would suggest a possible test of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

​Below this lies the previous peak of 37,825, and then down to the mid-January low of 37,129.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 falters close to record high

​The situation is similar for the Nasdaq 100, which also hit a record high on Friday before dropping back into Monday’s session. ​An attempted rally on Monday fizzled out, which may set the stage for a test of last week’s low at 17,314, and then down to the 50-day SMA, which has not been tested since the rally began back at the end of October.

​A close above 18,000 puts the price on an upward path once more.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Hang Seng sits above 100-day MA

​The index’s rally has carried above the 100-day SMA for the first time since mid-November.​Gains have begun to falter, however, and a close back below the 100-day SMA, along with a bearish MACD crossover, could signal that a lower high is in place. The downtrend is still intact, even aftera 14% rally from the January low.

​The price has yet to move above the previous lower high from late December, around 17,120, so until this happens the bearish outlook remains.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

