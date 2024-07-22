 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
Euro (EUR/USD) Little Moved as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, September Meeting Now Key
2024-07-18 12:41:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure
2024-07-22 11:00:41
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) – Recent Sell-off May Open Up Opportunities
2024-07-19 13:20:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Sentiment Analysis – FTSE 100, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP
2024-07-22 07:54:24
Retail Sentiment Analysis – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD Updates
2024-07-19 07:55:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strengthens: Market Speculates over FX Intervention
2024-07-17 13:07:01
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakens as Powell's Dovish Tone Impacts Yields
2024-07-16 07:59:29
More View More
Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure

Dow and Nasdaq 100 losses slow, while Dax remains under pressure

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

​​​Dow is holding on above 40,000

​After two days of heavy losses, the index still remains above its previous highs, as investors brace themselves for a busy week of earnings.

​Further declines will target 40,080, and then down to rising trendline support from mid-June. Bulls will look for a revival back above 40,500 to suggest that a low has been formed for the time being.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

​Nasdaq 100 stabilises after losses

​The past two weeks have witnessed the index’s first real pullback since May.

​The price neared the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) last week and has moved higher this morning. It will need a move back above 19,800 to suggest that a low has formed. This might then see the index target the previous highs of around 20,750.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Dax closes below key indicator

​Friday saw the index close below the 100-day SMA for the first time since 13 November.

​​June and July saw the price hold above this indicator, so Friday’s weak close may signal that more losses are ahead. A close below 18,000 bolsters this view. Bulls will want to see a move back above the 100-day SMA in order to stave off the expectation of further declines.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Germany 40 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% 32% 13%
Weekly 10% 2% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​While FTSE 100 remains range bound, DAX 40 and S&P 500 see days of losses​​​
​​​While FTSE 100 remains range bound, DAX 40 and S&P 500 see days of losses​​​
2024-07-19 11:00:40
​​Nasdaq 100 & S&P 500 see losses stabilise, while Hang Seng moves higher​
​​Nasdaq 100 & S&P 500 see losses stabilise, while Hang Seng moves higher​
2024-07-18 11:00:23
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
2024-07-16 10:00:13
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 22, 2024