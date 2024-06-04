 Skip to Content
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form

Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow drifts lower

​The index rebounded sharply on Friday, but suffered a wobble on Monday, though it did finish well off the lows.​The situation remains finely poised; sellers might drive the price back to, and then below, 38,000, reinforcing the short-term bearish view.

​Should the price close above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which held back gains yesterday, then a new move higher toward 40,000 may begin.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 firmly off recent lows

​Both Friday and Monday saw the price rally off the lows, helping to sustain the bullish view. A reversal back below the March highs would be needed to put a dent in this view. However, the longer-term bullish view remains in place.

​Additional gains would target the recent record highs around 18,900, with 19,000 lying just beyond it.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

CAC 40 rally fizzles out

​Hopes of a sustained rebound were dashed on Monday, as the price rallied towards and then fell back from the 50-day SMA.

​The price finds itself back below 8,000, and the lows of April and May around 7900 are close by. A close below 7850 would suggest a much deeper pullback could be in play, perhaps targeting the 200-day SMA, last tested back in January.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

