Dax, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng make gains

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Jul 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Nudges Higher Ahead of US NFPs and the French Election Outcome
2024-07-03 08:15:12
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Jul 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Jul 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Jul 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
Gold Prices Gain As Fed’s Powell Keeps Rate-Cut Hopes Alive
2024-07-03 11:00:16
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Jul 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Steady as the UK Goes to the Polls
2024-07-04 08:04:46
British Pound Sentiment Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2024-07-03 15:00:43
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Jul 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels
2024-07-04 11:05:26
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
More View More
Dax, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng make gains

Dax, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng make gains

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

DAX 40, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng Analysis and Charts

​​​Dax pushes above the 50-day moving average

​Early trading has seen the price move above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), continuing its recovery from the low of June. ​Further gains target trendline resistance from the May high, while horizontal resistance around 18,650 may also come into play. From there the highs of May at 18,935 are the next target.

​A close back below the 100-day SMA would negate this bullish view.

DAX40 Daily Chart

Germany 40 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 4% 5%
Weekly -11% 17% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​Nikkei 225 moves towards 41,000

​The index has continued to make gains, rallying towards 41,000 just days after smashing through 40,000. ​The long period of consolidation for the index, which dominated April, May, and most of June, has given way to a strong rally. The March high at 41,150 is now is sight, and beyond this the index will hit a new record high.

​In the short-term, a close back below 40,000 might suggest that bullish momentum has been arrested for now, but the uptrend appears to be back in play over the medium term.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

​Hang Seng rebound continues

​While the index has rallied over the past week, bouncing off the 100-day SMA, it is now yet clear that a new leg higher has begun. ​We have seen two previous bounces since early June, both of which gave way to more losses. In the short term, the price targets the mid-June high at 18,400, then the 50-day SMA (currently 18,430).

​Sellers will want to see a reversal back below 17,700 and the 100-day SMA.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drifts Lower Amid Rate Cut Speculations
US Dollar Drifts Lower Amid Rate Cut Speculations
2024-07-04 11:00:12
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rebound as majority of third-placed candidates drop out in French election
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rebound as majority of third-placed candidates drop out in French election
2024-07-03 13:00:46
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 rally following first round of French legislative elections
2024-07-01 13:00:22
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Jul 4, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Jul 4, 2024