Dax and S&P 500 Hold Steady while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​​

Dax and S&P 500 Hold Steady while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

DAX 40, S&P 500, and Nikkei 225 Prices and Analysis

​​​DAX steady ahead of US inflation data

​After a wobble at the end of last week, the index was able to push higher on Monday, maintaining the overall uptrend and the move higher from early February.​ ​This could see further gains that take the price on to a fresh record high and the 18,000 level.

​Short-term trendline support from early February continues to underpin the price, while below this comes trendline support from late October, and then the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

DAX40 Daily Price Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 still pushing higher

​As with other US indices, the S&P 50 continues to push higher, seemingly oblivious to any potentially bearish conditions such as a lack of rate cuts or weakening market breadth. ​Recent weakness petered out around 5050, so a move below here might indicate some further short-term downside.

​Overall, however, the uptrend is intact and new record highs in the coming weeks would not be unduly surprising.

S&P500 Daily Price Chart

Options for Beginners
Options for Beginners
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Options for Beginners
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 edges lower on Bank of Japan speculation

​The Nikkei 225 has seen a dramatic pullback over the past four sessions, due to rapidly changing expectations around the Bank of Japan’s next monetary policy move.​Further declines would take the price on towards the 50-day SMA, or down towards 37,000 and the January high.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

