 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back Despite Red-Sea Supply Worries
2024-02-27 14:41:18
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
USD/JPY Recovers on Ueda's Dovish Remarks, Critical Tech Levels Ahead
2024-03-01 16:10:00
More View More
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace

Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

DAX 40, Dow Jones 30, Hang Seng Analysis, Prices, and Charts

​​​Dax retreats from previous peak

​The index recorded a fresh record high last week surging briefly to 17,816 before falling back.​It has continued to move lower in the short term, though this barely puts a dent in the gains made throughout February. A steady drift lower, coupled with a bearish MACD crossover, could precipitate a pullback over time to the rising 50-day simple moving average (SMA), as happened over December.

​This would leave the uptrend intact, and create a higher low.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Dow Jones edges down

​A slow move lower continues here, as the price drops back from the highs of late February and nears rising trendline support from the late January low. ​Should support be broken then the 50-day SMA becomes the next destination to watch for support, along with the 13 February low at 38,037.

A recovery back above 39,000 could signal that a bounce off trendline support has initiated a move back to record highs and potentially beyond.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Wall Street Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -1% -2%
Weekly -3% -9% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

​Hang Seng heads lower

​After recording a lower high at the end of February, the index has dropped back below the 100-day SMA. ​It is now heading towards the 50-day SMA, as well as rising trendline support from the January low. A close below both these lines, coupled with the developing bearish MACD crossover, could mark the beginning of a new leg lower.

​This might then target the lows of January at 17,745. A bounce-off trendline support might yet see the price move back towards the late February highs.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
FTSE 100 Stalls as Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Hit yet More Record Highs
FTSE 100 Stalls as Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Hit yet More Record Highs
2024-03-04 11:00:29
ECB Kickstarts Central Bank Meetings for March, NFP up Next
ECB Kickstarts Central Bank Meetings for March, NFP up Next
2024-03-01 15:30:00
FTSE 100 Plays Catch Up as DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Make New Record Highs
FTSE 100 Plays Catch Up as DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Make New Record Highs
2024-03-01 13:30:26
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024