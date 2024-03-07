 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Mar 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro’s Outlook Hinges on ECB Guidance; Trade Setups on EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2024-03-07 01:35:00
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill
2024-03-06 12:30:51
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Mar 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Mar 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Drift Down, while Hang Seng Remains under Pressure
2024-03-07 11:00:26
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Mar 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drifts Lower, Gold Rally Continues, US NFPs on the Horizon
2024-03-07 08:54:38
Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance
2024-03-06 08:40:10
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Mar 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Update: Hunt Decides on National Insurance Reduction Over Tax Cuts
2024-03-06 14:19:09
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Mar 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Surges Against USD As Markets Again Mull BoJ Policy Exit
2024-03-07 12:20:36
US Dollar Falls, Fed’s Resolve in Question; USD/JPY, USD/CAD Setups Before NFP
2024-03-06 17:45:00
More View More
Dax and Dow Drift Down, while Hang Seng Remains under Pressure

Dax and Dow Drift Down, while Hang Seng Remains under Pressure

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

DAX 40, Dow Jones, Hang Seng Latest Prices and Analysis

​​​DAX 40 lower ahead of ECB decision

​The index continues to ease back from the highs of last week, as investors await the European Central Bank’s latest decision today. ​In the short-term, this represents only a modest drop from the highs, though there is room for a short-term pullback toward the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

​Before this there are two trendlines, from the October low and then the January low, which could provide some short-term support.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

Germany 40 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -2% -2%
Weekly 7% -9% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones nearing 50-day moving average

​For this index, the pullback has been a little more extended, and a push to the 50-day SMA now looks more likely.​Below this the price may head towards the previous highs at 37,825, and then down to 37,129.

​In the short-term, a recovery back above 39,000 might signal that a new push to the most recent record high, from late February, was underway once more.

DowJones Daily Price Chart

Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

​Hang Seng heads back towards trendline support

​The index has continued to drop back from the highs, though a full-blown pullback has yet to materialise. ​For the sellers, the inability to hold recent intraday highs is an indication of further downside pressure. Lower intraday highs over the past week reinforce a bearish view.

​The price has now reached trendline support from the January low, and this, for now, is helping to prevent a bigger move lower. A close below the trendline and below the 50-day SMA would provide fresh bearish impetus.

Hang Seng Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nikkei 225, Nasdaq 100 Rallies Stall while FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support
Nikkei 225, Nasdaq 100 Rallies Stall while FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support
2024-03-06 11:00:20
Gold Surges to New All-Time High as Markets Hone in on Cuts
Gold Surges to New All-Time High as Markets Hone in on Cuts
2024-03-05 20:00:36
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Mar 7, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Mar 7, 2024