Dax and Dow Drift Down, while Hang Seng Remains under Pressure
DAX 40, Dow Jones, Hang Seng Latest Prices and Analysis
DAX 40 lower ahead of ECB decision
The index continues to ease back from the highs of last week, as investors await the European Central Bank’s latest decision today. In the short-term, this represents only a modest drop from the highs, though there is room for a short-term pullback toward the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
Before this there are two trendlines, from the October low and then the January low, which could provide some short-term support.
DAX 40 Daily Price Chart
Dow Jones nearing 50-day moving average
For this index, the pullback has been a little more extended, and a push to the 50-day SMA now looks more likely.Below this the price may head towards the previous highs at 37,825, and then down to 37,129.
In the short-term, a recovery back above 39,000 might signal that a new push to the most recent record high, from late February, was underway once more.
DowJones Daily Price Chart
Hang Seng heads back towards trendline support
The index has continued to drop back from the highs, though a full-blown pullback has yet to materialise. For the sellers, the inability to hold recent intraday highs is an indication of further downside pressure. Lower intraday highs over the past week reinforce a bearish view.
The price has now reached trendline support from the January low, and this, for now, is helping to prevent a bigger move lower. A close below the trendline and below the 50-day SMA would provide fresh bearish impetus.
Hang Seng Daily Price Chart
