DAX 40 makes yet another record high, FTSE 100 nears 8,000 mark while S&P 500 slips​​​

DAX 40 makes yet another record high, FTSE 100 nears 8,000 mark while S&P 500 slips​​​

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX40, and S&P 500 Prices, Analysis, and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 approaches 8,000 mark

​The FTSE 100’s rally to its 7,962 one-year high on the back of the Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish stance amid a falling British pound last week has resumed after a couple of days of sideways trading.

​The psychological 8,000 mark is still being eyed while a recent daily chart low at 7,890 underpins. ​Far below it lies more significant support between the December-to-mid-March highs at 7,786 to 7,747.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

See how changes in daily and weekly FTSE 100 sentiment can affect price action

FTSE 100 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -2% 0%
Weekly -30% 32% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 hits yet another record high

​The DAX 40 is on track for its fourth consecutive day of gains while trading in record highs and approaching the minor psychological 18,500 mark.

​Support can be seen at Monday’s 18,287 high and Tuesday’s 18,255 low. Further down sit the more important February-to-March accelerated uptrend line at 18,142 and Friday’s 18,133 low.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

Learn how to handle different market conditions with our free guide on market conditions

Recommended by Axel Rudolph
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

S&P 500 on track for fifth straight day of losses

​The S&P 500 continues to grind lower from last week’s record high, made at 5,261, a rise above which would put the 5,300 mark on the cards. A speech by FOMC member Waller at 10:00 pm might provide volatility in overnight trading.

​Minor support below Tuesday’s 5,205 low can be found at the 5,165 early March high. ​Further down the October to March uptrend line at 5,185 could also offer support.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

