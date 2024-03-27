DAX 40 makes yet another record high, FTSE 100 nears 8,000 mark while S&P 500 slips​​​

FTSE 100, DAX40, and S&P 500 Prices, Analysis, and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 approaches 8,000 mark

​The FTSE 100’s rally to its 7,962 one-year high on the back of the Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish stance amid a falling British pound last week has resumed after a couple of days of sideways trading.

​The psychological 8,000 mark is still being eyed while a recent daily chart low at 7,890 underpins. ​Far below it lies more significant support between the December-to-mid-March highs at 7,786 to 7,747.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

​DAX 40 hits yet another record high

​The DAX 40 is on track for its fourth consecutive day of gains while trading in record highs and approaching the minor psychological 18,500 mark.

​Support can be seen at Monday’s 18,287 high and Tuesday’s 18,255 low. Further down sit the more important February-to-March accelerated uptrend line at 18,142 and Friday’s 18,133 low.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

​S&P 500 on track for fifth straight day of losses

​The S&P 500 continues to grind lower from last week’s record high, made at 5,261, a rise above which would put the 5,300 mark on the cards. A speech by FOMC member Waller at 10:00 pm might provide volatility in overnight trading.

​Minor support below Tuesday’s 5,205 low can be found at the 5,165 early March high. ​Further down the October to March uptrend line at 5,185 could also offer support.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart