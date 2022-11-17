DAX 40 Index Technical Outlook: Roadblock Ahead, For Now

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Pauses as US Dollar Underpinned by Fed on Sturdy Data Ahead of EU CPI
2022-11-17 04:30:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Faces 1.05
2022-11-16 16:30:23
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Crude Oil Price Jumps Around on OPEC+ and IEA Reports, Data and War Woes
2022-11-16 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Approaching an Important Set of Levels
2022-11-16 13:05:53
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: More of the Same?
2022-11-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
GBP Breaking News: Energy Sources Sustain Extreme UK Inflation, Highest Since 1981
2022-11-16 07:38:38
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
USD/JPY Update: Price Remains Below 100-Day MA Keeping Downside Risk in Play
2022-11-16 10:30:05
More View More
DAX 40 Index Technical Outlook: Roadblock Ahead, For Now

DAX 40 Index Technical Outlook: Roadblock Ahead, For Now

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

DAX, German DAX Index - Technical Outlook:

  • In recent months, the DAX index has held strong support on the weekly charts.
  • From a short-term perspective, the index is running into stiff resistance.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DAX SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST - NEUTRAL

The sharp 20% gains since October suggest that the medium-term bullish fortunes of the German DAX Index haven’t changed much despite this year’s losses. However, in the short-term the index could retreat a bit given overbought conditions.

On the weekly charts, the DAX Index in September held quite strong converged support: the 50% retracement of the 2020-2021 rally and a horizontal trendline from early 2022. Retracements of 38.2%-50% are generally considered reasonable after a strong bull run, and not necessarily bearish.

{{GUIDE|THE_FUNDAMENTALS_OF_BREAKOUT_TRADING}}

DAX INDEX Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Moreover, despite the broader selling pressure, the index was hovering at the top end of a declining pitchfork channel since 2020. This means that from a multi-month perspective, the index remained in its ‘top gear’, even though on smaller timeframe charts, the weakness was more pronounced (see Weekly chart).

After posting a near two-year low, the index this month has broken above a key ceiling: the 89-day moving average (for the first time since early 2022), a downtrend line from early 2022, and the 200-day moving average. This confirms that the downward pressure has faded.

DAX Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

From a near-term perspective, though, the index has run into a pretty stiff hurdle: the 89-week moving average and a downward-sloping trendline from March 2022, not too far from the top edge of the pitchfork channel. This raises the odds of a short-term retreat, potentially toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 13580). The long-term moving average, which coincides with the mid-September high, could provide a fairly strong floor for another leg higher.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook: Scope to Rise Further
Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook: Scope to Rise Further
2022-11-17 03:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Faces 1.05
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Faces 1.05
2022-11-16 16:30:23
Gold Price Approaching an Important Set of Levels
Gold Price Approaching an Important Set of Levels
2022-11-16 13:05:53
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses
2022-11-16 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Mixed