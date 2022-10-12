DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Index Technical Outlook: Biased Lower

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Eye Bullish Reversals; EUR/GBP in Holding Pattern
2022-10-11 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Face Trouble as Retail Traders Buy Ahead of the US CPI Report
2022-10-12 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: October Levels
2022-10-11 16:00:25
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Link to Treasury Yields Flashes Bullish Signal as Speculators Reposition
2022-10-12 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Economy Contracts, BoE Bond Buying Dilemma
2022-10-12 07:21:28
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY Battles a Fresh 24-Year High as the Japanese Yen Continues to Slump
2022-10-11 08:00:59
More View more
DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Index Technical Outlook: Biased Lower

DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Index Technical Outlook: Biased Lower

DailyFX Team, Research

German DAX Index, UK FTSE Index - Technical Outlook:

  • The DAX index has fallen below key support.
  • The FTSE 100 is breaking below a multi-month range.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by DailyFX Team
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX TECHNICAL FORECAST - BEARISH

The German DAX index’s slide may have paused in the recent days, but it is too soon to conclude the end of the downtrend. That’s because the break last month below key support at the March low of 12430 has triggered a breakout from a triangle pattern, pointing to a fall towards 10400. Triangles are continuation/consolidation patterns, implying that the prior trend resumes once the breakout takes place. In the case of the DAX, the trend has been down since last year.

Furthermore, from last year, the index has been gradually shifting to a ‘lower gear’ within the uptrend. That is, the strength of the uptrend is diminishing, as shown by the breaks below the internal trendlines of a rising pitchfork channel from 2016. Nevertheless, from a structural point of view, the retreat from 2021 isn’t enough to suggest that the long-term uptrend has been terminated.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by DailyFX Team
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

DAX INDEX Monthly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Indeed, the index continues to hold within the long-term rising channel in place following the Great Financial Crisis. The lower bound of the channel comes in at about 10900, which could provide decent support for the current downswing. Moreover, the lower edge of the rising pitchfork channel from 2016 comes in at about 10150, which could be another source of support.

FTSE TECHNICAL FORECAST – BEARISH

The UK FTSE 100 index has been holding above crucial support at a horizontal trendline at 6840, but the risks of a break lower are rising. Any push below this barrier could trigger a breakout from a multi-month sideway pattern, pointing to a fall towards resistance-turned-support at the June 2020 high of 6512. The next downside threshold may be the February 2021 low of 6315. The price objective implied by the chart pattern works out to 5965. To be fair, such measured-move targets can be more of a broad guide and not a rule, although in some cases they do hold.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by DailyFX Team
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

FTSE INDEX Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

As price action gets confined within a range, volatility tends to shrink. Conversely, a breakout from the sideway range tends to push up volatility, similarly to what happened in 2017-2020 (see chart). The implication is that the pace of the index’s losses could accelerate once the breakout occurs.

On the upside, the index has fairly strong resistance at the early-October high of 7088. A break above this is needed for downward pressure to fade, at least temporarily. Beyond the short term, the FTSE 100 index would need to break above the 200-day moving average (now at about 7375) for medium-term downward pressure to be neutralized.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones Face Trouble as Retail Traders Buy Ahead of the US CPI Report
S&P 500, Dow Jones Face Trouble as Retail Traders Buy Ahead of the US CPI Report
2022-10-12 05:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Soft Bias in The Short Term
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Soft Bias in The Short Term
2022-10-12 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Rates Outlook
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Rates Outlook
2022-10-11 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish