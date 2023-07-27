 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2023-07-27 EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
2023-07-27 ECB Hikes by 25bps Keeping Options Open, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slide
2023-07-27 12:37:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2023-07-27 Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
2023-07-26 WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2023-07-27 DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
2023-07-27 US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
2023-07-27 06:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2023-07-27 Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
2023-07-27 Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
2023-07-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2023-07-27 US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
2023-07-26 British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2023-07-27 USD/JPY in Turmoil, Rumors of Possible BoJ YCC Tweak Sends Yen Soaring
2023-07-27 21:50:00
2023-07-27 US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April

Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Crude oil prices have rallied over 17 percent since bottoming
  • Retail traders now majority short for the first time since April
  • This hints at an increasingly bullish contrarian conviction
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

Crude oil prices have rallied over 17 percent since bottoming in the middle of June. So far this month, WTI is up over 13%. If gains are sustained, this would mark the best 20-day period for oil since January 2022. In response, retail traders have continued to increase downside exposure. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to function as a contrarian indicator.

The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) gauge shows that about 47% of retail traders are now net-long crude oil. This is the first time the majority has been biased to the downside since April. Due to this change in bias, the gauge hints that prices may continue rising.

This is as downside exposure has increased by 7.73% and 44.89% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall positioning and recent changes produces a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

WTI crude oil prices have confirmed a breakout above the 200-day Moving Average (MA). This is increasingly indicating that a longer-term shift in orientation might be taking shape. That said, there remains a notable obstacle ahead. That would be the 81.44 – 83.48 resistance zone. If this range holds and prices pivot lower, this would introduce a neutral technical bias.

In such an instance, a rectangular trading pattern could emerge as prices fall back to the 63.60 – 65.72 support zone. But, getting there would entail keeping a close eye on the near-term rising support line from late June – the red line on the daily chart below. Otherwise, continuing higher from here places the focus further beyond to the 92.43 – 93.72 resistance zone from November.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2023-07-27 EUR/USD Whipsaws after Expected ECB Hike and Strong US GDP Data
EUR/USD Whipsaws after Expected ECB Hike and Strong US GDP Data
2023-07-27 14:05:26
2023-07-27 Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
2023-07-27 05:00:00
2023-07-26 Dow Jones, S&P 500 Unscathed by Fed Rate Hike. Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Unscathed by Fed Rate Hike. Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-07-26 23:00:00
2023-07-26 Fed Ahead as the Dollar Index Appears Vulnerable
Fed Ahead as the Dollar Index Appears Vulnerable
2023-07-26 13:54:29
