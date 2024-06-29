 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – Renewed Volatility Ahead, US PCE and French Elections
2024-06-27 08:10:40
EUR/USD Latest: Polling Data Places Marine Le Pen’s Party in Top Spot
2024-06-25 08:15:51
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-28 07:45:57
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis Update
2024-06-24 07:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2024-06-29 03:00:21
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
2024-06-26 15:30:02
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-25 16:30:29
More View More
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3

Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: West Texas Intermediate and Brent

Prices continue to hover around the downtrend line from June 2022 and, although the market has recently pushed back above that point, it doesn’t yet look too comfortable there. If prices can remain around current levels into month end, bulls may be emboldened to try the current medium-term range top at $82.90, ahead of psychological resistance at $83.

Retracement support at $80.14 is close to the current market as this quarter bows out, with a slide back to the $76 region possible if it breaks. While there have been brief forays both above and below the current broad range since November 2022, the market seems unlikely to depart from it for long in the near-term without some major change to the fundamental picture, and traders should probably bear this in mind when the market nears either bound.

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Chart

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, Prepared by David Cottle

After acquiring a thorough understanding of the oil market's technical backdrop in Q3, why not see what the fundamental landscape suggests by downloading the full oil forecast for the third quarter?

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Brent is obviously more of an international benchmark than the US-focused WTI marker and its weekly chart does look a little different, possibly because this chart is more directly exposed to the energy ramifications of the conflict in Ukraine.

Still, the story this year has been of declining volatility, with the market caught between narrowing downtrend and uptrend lines, confined to narrower ranges than those seen previously.

As with WTI, prices seem to be ending the second quarter with some momentum and, if this is maintained into the next three months, a trial of this year’s peaks above $90 could be seen again. However, absent similar breakouts for other benchmarks, investors are likely to be wary at the highs.

Support in the $75 region looks solid but watch that ascending trendline.

Brent Crude Weekly Chart

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, Prepared by David Cottle

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2024-06-29 03:00:21
Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast
Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast
2024-06-28 15:00:02
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on a positive footing ahead of US PCE inflation print while CAC 40 slips ahead of election
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 on a positive footing ahead of US PCE inflation print while CAC 40 slips ahead of election
2024-06-28 11:00:12
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jun 28, 2024