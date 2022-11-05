Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90

Crude Oil Weekly Technical Outlook: Bullish

Crude Oil prices rip higher after speculation of China easing lockdowns drive commodities higher

US Crude (WTI) breaks $90 before running into resistance at historical support

Brent Crude oil futures breach $95p/b – is $100 back on the cards?

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa Get Your Free Oil Forecast Get My Guide

China’s Potential Reopening Refuel Bullish Momentum as Oil Prices Rise

Crude oil prices are grinding higher after speculation of easing China lockdowns fueled a rally in commodities. As the news of a potential reopening of the world’s largest economy raised demand expectations, both WTI and Brent soared, driving oil futures higher.

With the fundamental backdrop providing a catalyst for bullish momentum, US Crude (WTI) futures rose on Friday, settling above $92.00.

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa Futures for Beginners Get My Guide

From the daily chart below, the recent full-bodied candle indicates an aggressive move from buyers that allowed them to push through $90.00. With trendline support from the September low firming at around $88.00, an increase in bullish momentum could see prices rising back towards the $95.00 psychological handle.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

After falling from the June high of 123.68, a four-month sell-off drove WTI to a September low of $76.5 before rising back above $80.00. As a strong rebound drove price action higher, the same technical levels that provided support for WTI in 2013 & 2014 are now assisting in limiting the upside move at $92.50.

With the October high of $93.64 and the $95.00 providing additional resistance, a move higher and a retest of $97.55 (the 61.8% Fibonacci of the 2001 – 2008 move) could drive WTI back to the big $100 mark.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Monthly Chart

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707