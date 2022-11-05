 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Snaps Back on NFP After Fed-Fueled Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-11-04 15:00:54
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-05 09:00:48
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-04 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Modest Gains in the Cards?
2022-11-04 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – GBP/USD Battling Back After a Week of Heavy Losses
2022-11-04 16:00:30
USD Snaps Back on NFP After Fed-Fueled Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-11-04 15:00:54
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook in Limbo, but Leans Bearish
2022-11-04 14:00:49
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90

Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Crude Oil Weekly Technical Outlook: Bullish

  • Crude Oil prices rip higher after speculation of China easing lockdowns drive commodities higher
  • US Crude (WTI) breaks $90 before running into resistance at historical support
  • Brent Crude oil futures breach $95p/b – is $100 back on the cards?
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

China’s Potential Reopening Refuel Bullish Momentum as Oil Prices Rise

Crude oil prices are grinding higher after speculation of easing China lockdowns fueled a rally in commodities. As the news of a potential reopening of the world’s largest economy raised demand expectations, both WTI and Brent soared, driving oil futures higher.

With the fundamental backdrop providing a catalyst for bullish momentum, US Crude (WTI) futures rose on Friday, settling above $92.00.

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

From the daily chart below, the recent full-bodied candle indicates an aggressive move from buyers that allowed them to push through $90.00. With trendline support from the September low firming at around $88.00, an increase in bullish momentum could see prices rising back towards the $95.00 psychological handle.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

After falling from the June high of 123.68, a four-month sell-off drove WTI to a September low of $76.5 before rising back above $80.00. As a strong rebound drove price action higher, the same technical levels that provided support for WTI in 2013 & 2014 are now assisting in limiting the upside move at $92.50.

With the October high of $93.64 and the $95.00 providing additional resistance, a move higher and a retest of $97.55 (the 61.8% Fibonacci of the 2001 – 2008 move) could drive WTI back to the big $100 mark.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Monthly Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-05 09:00:48
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Modest Gains in the Cards?
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Modest Gains in the Cards?
2022-11-04 20:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook in Limbo, but Leans Bearish
USD/JPY Technical Outlook in Limbo, but Leans Bearish
2022-11-04 14:00:49
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude