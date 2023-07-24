 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
2023-07-24 18:30:00
Euro Breaking News: Dreadful German PMI Pushes EUR/USD Below 1.11
2023-07-24 07:56:59
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Aim for Best Month Since January 2022 as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
2023-07-24 09:30:32
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Action Sidelined For Now as Multiple High Risk Events Near
2023-07-24 10:30:15
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Euro, USD, Yen Await Fed, ECB & BoJ; Big Tech Earnings Eyed
2023-07-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
2023-07-24 12:00:43
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed, ECB and BoJ Meetings. Higher USD?
2023-07-24 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Aim for Best Month Since January 2022 as Retail Traders Turn Bearish

Crude Oil Prices Aim for Best Month Since January 2022 as Retail Traders Turn Bearish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Crude oil prices have rallied over 12 percent this month so far
  • Maintaining gains would mean the best 20 days in 18 months
  • On the daily chart, WTI broke above the 200-day moving average
  • Meanwhile, retail traders are becoming increasingly bearish
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI crude oil prices rose about 2.8 percent on Monday in what was the strongest 24-hour period since June 13th. So far this month, the commodity has soared an impressive 12%. If this push is sustained, we would be looking at the best 20-day period for WTI since January 2022, which was 18 months ago.

With that in mind, how is the technical landscape shaping up? The most prominent development overnight was that crude oil broke above the 200-day Moving Average (MA). WTI has not been above this line since August 2022. While a confirmatory upside close is absent, further upside from here could spell a meaningful turnaround for oil.

That said, for long-term upside progress, the 81.44 – 83.48 resistance zone is of utmost importance. If WTI fails to clear this zone in the event of further gains from here, it could maintain a range-bound bias, with the lower end around 63.60 – 65.72.

Guiding oil higher has been a near-term rising trendline from the end of June. In the event of a turn lower, this line could hold as key support. Otherwise, clearing under and dropping through the 74.68 – 76.28 inflection zone exposes the lower bound mentioned earlier.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) gauge shows that about 50.07% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. IGCS typically tends to function as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, if positioning continues to become more bearish, this could underscore an upside technical bias for oil.

There is some evidence supporting this notion. Downside exposure has increased by 23.19% and 46.19% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in exposure hint that the current price trend may soon reverse higher.

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK, EURO PMI Disappoints, Will it Rekindle Recessionary Fears?
UK, EURO PMI Disappoints, Will it Rekindle Recessionary Fears?
2023-07-24 13:24:27
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Best Week Since mid-June, Where to?
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Best Week Since mid-June, Where to?
2023-07-23 23:00:00
USD & Nasdaq Ahead of Mega-Cap Earnings and Central Bank Rate Meetings
USD & Nasdaq Ahead of Mega-Cap Earnings and Central Bank Rate Meetings
2023-07-21 14:37:59
US Dollar Recovery this Week Faces Next Key Obstacle, Where to for DXY?
US Dollar Recovery this Week Faces Next Key Obstacle, Where to for DXY?
2023-07-21 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 24, 2023