 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Bounces as ZEW Economic Sentiment Beats Estimates, Pessimism Remains
2022-10-18 09:35:31
Fedspeak Schedule for the Week Ahead
2022-10-17 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook May Soon Turn Bullish Again
2022-10-18 13:00:22
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Softened by Global Slowdown & Chinese Policies
2022-10-17 11:58:54
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Soars, Bank of America Undermines Recession Woes. ASX 200 May Rise
2022-10-18 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-10-17 14:30:35
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Stuck Below Critical Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-17 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-17 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Outlook: Sterling’s Recovery Falters as PM Apologizes for “Mistakes”
2022-10-18 11:44:36
US Dollar Slides as Policy Pivots Boost British Pound and Dax 40. Higher GBP/USD?
2022-10-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Traders Wary of Official Intervention as 150 Nears
2022-10-18 08:00:19
Dollar Retreat and S&P 500 Rebound Shouldn’t Solidify Trader Confidence
2022-10-18 04:30:12
More View more
Crude Oil Price Outlook May Soon Turn Bullish Again

Crude Oil Price Outlook May Soon Turn Bullish Again

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Highlights:

  • WTI crude oil is testing support not long after powerful weekly surge
  • Once a low is in could see oil rally to mid-95s in fairly short order

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

December WTI crude oil futures surged by 16% the week before last, reminding the market how quickly oil can turn and burn. The pullback we are seeing is thus far orderly and smacks of a corrective sell-off and not a fading of the prior move.

The retracement has taken back about half the up-move from the September low, and with that it has brought into play support that held for much of the summer. The area immediately around 84.50 is a solid one.

The past couple of sessions we have seen December crude (CLZ) holding this level, but in the absence of a strong push off support the test has yet been confirmed. On the shorter-term time-frame there is a pattern developing that could change that.

Price action over the past few days is taking on a descending wedge which could trigger at any time. A clean hourly breakout above 85.53, followed by a daily close above that level should get things rolling higher.

The first level to watch as resistance is at 88.52, then the 200-day MA at 89.23. There is an unproven trend-line running lower off the highs that lies in the 90-area, but may not provide a problem. The next big swing level is high of the weekly surge at 92.42. The big level that I think could come into play on the next up-move is around 95.

If we see support fail here, then it will be important for oil to quickly find a low. The next level could come in around 80.49, but will be a rather deep retracement to come back from, and thus will take the shine off the current set-up.

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Crude Oil (CL1!) Hourly Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
2022-10-18 09:30:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range at Best
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range at Best
2022-10-18 07:00:00
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlook: Time for a Pause?
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlook: Time for a Pause?
2022-10-18 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Stuck Below Critical Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Stuck Below Critical Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-17 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed