Chinese Yuan Technical Outlook: USD/CNH Upside Capped?

Chinese Yuan Technical Outlook: USD/CNH Upside Capped?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Chinese Yuan, US Dollar, USD/CNH - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/CNH’s broader (downward) correction may not be over
  • USD/CNH is now running into crucial resistance
  • What is the outlook and what are the signposts to watch?

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CNH SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – SLIGHTLY BEARISH

USD/CNH’s rise above immediate resistance last week may have reduced imminent downside risks but it hasn’t altered the broader ongoing correction phase.

USD/CNH has broken above tough converged resistance: the November 21 high of 7.18, the 200-period moving average, and the 89-period moving average on the 240-minute charts. The shorter moving average has served as an important barrier since the downward correction began earlier this month.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Importantly, the piercing of the resistance has reduced the odds ofscenario 2 highlighted in the previous update, that is, it has lowered imminent downside risks. However, unless USD/CNH can comfortably stay above the November 9 high of 7.28, those risks appear to be at best deferred than eliminated.

At the moment, the pair is struggling to rise past the 200-period moving average on the 240-minute charts. Moreover, a negative momentum divergence (rising price associated with declining momentum) on the 240-minute chart suggests that USD/CNH’s rebound this month is running out of steam.

USD/CNH 240-minutes Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

A key signpost to watch for a renewed decline would be a fall below the immediate cushion at Monday’s low of 7.20, coinciding with a horizontal trendline from November 17. Such a break would trigger a minor double top (Monday highs), pointing to a potential decline toward 7.15. Importantly, the development would raise the chances of a broader range scenario in the interim. In any case, the mid-November low of 7.02 is quite a strong floor to crack.

An alternate scenario is where USD/CNH breaks past the initial barrier at 7.28 to retest the October high of 7.37. The odds of such a scenario appear to be low nevertheless.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

