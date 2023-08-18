China Concerns Amplify as UK Retail Sales and Japanese Inflation Surprise

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain
2023-08-18 14:21:25
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Selling Pressure Remains Below the 100-Day MA
2023-08-17 16:32:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Slides as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-08-18 00:30:00
Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
2023-08-17 17:30:07
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Arm Wrestle Continues, Jackson Hole Nears
2023-08-18 16:00:15
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: GBP Slides as UK Retail Sales Disappoints
2023-08-18 10:30:05
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Update: A Temporary Pause Before Bullish Continuation?
2023-08-17 11:00:21
More View More
China Concerns Amplify as UK Retail Sales and Japanese Inflation Surprise

China Concerns Amplify as UK Retail Sales and Japanese Inflation Surprise

DailyFX, Research

UK Retail Sales Slide Keeping the Pound Subdued as The Yen Benefitted from a Sticky Inflation Print... Concerns Around China Amplify and Continues to Drive Overall Sentiment

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Rising Yields Support USD and GBP, Banks Weigh on S&P 500
Rising Yields Support USD and GBP, Banks Weigh on S&P 500
2023-08-17 16:41:31
US Dollar and S&P 500 at Critical Trendlines, Will Breakouts Spell Continuation?
US Dollar and S&P 500 at Critical Trendlines, Will Breakouts Spell Continuation?
2023-08-16 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Extend Breakout Amid Bearish Retail Traders
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Extend Breakout Amid Bearish Retail Traders
2023-08-16 20:00:00
Advertisement