 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts
2024-02-23 11:11:48
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
2024-02-26 12:30:08
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2024-02-23 16:30:00
More View More
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate

CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

Nikkei 100, FTSE 100, DAX 40 Analysis and Charts

​​​The Nikkei 225 consolidates below last week’s record high

​Last week’s swift ascent in the Nikkei 225 has taken it to a new record high, above that seen 34 years ago, with the psychological 40,000 mark remaining in focus.​Increased foreign investment and signs of sustained profit growth among Japanese companies could lead to the 40,000 level being reached as there remains potential for significant additional foreign funds to enter Japan's stock market. However, risks such as China's economic fluctuations, potential yen strengthening, and changes in the Bank of Japan's policy could impact the index's upward trajectory.

​On Monday a minor retracement lower is taking the Nikkei 225 back towards its 1989 previous record high at 38,957. Below it the mid-February high and the February uptrend line at 38,876 to 38,860 should offer support. ​While last week’s low at 38,104 underpins, the medium-term bullish uptrend remains intact.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 awaits MPC member speeches

​The FTSE 100’s recovery from last week’s 7,623 low amid strong earnings by the likes of Anglo American and Rolls-Royce and has so far taken it to 7,717 on Friday, a level from which it is currently slipping back.

​It’ll need to be exceeded for last Tuesday’s 7,750 six-week high to be back in focus. Further up lurks the 7,769 December peak.

​Minor support below Monday’s 7,689 low sits at Friday’s 7,675 low ahead of the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) and Wednesday’s low at 7,634 to 7,623.

DAX 40 stalls slightly below Thursday’s record high

​The DAX 40 index’s swift rally to a new record high close to the 17,500 mark on Thursday is taking a breather as investors look forward to German inflation data out on Thursday. ​Minor support below Friday’s 17,356 low is only seen around the mid-February 17,197 high.

​Above the current record high at 17,448 lies the 18,000 region.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2024-02-23 16:30:00
Nvidia Lifts Global Sentiment Ahead of US Growth and PCE Data
Nvidia Lifts Global Sentiment Ahead of US Growth and PCE Data
2024-02-23 15:00:37
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 lose upside momentum ahead of FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 lose upside momentum ahead of FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings​​​
2024-02-21 13:00:23
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024