CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate

Nikkei 100, FTSE 100, DAX 40 Analysis and Charts

​​​The Nikkei 225 consolidates below last week’s record high

​Last week’s swift ascent in the Nikkei 225 has taken it to a new record high, above that seen 34 years ago, with the psychological 40,000 mark remaining in focus.​Increased foreign investment and signs of sustained profit growth among Japanese companies could lead to the 40,000 level being reached as there remains potential for significant additional foreign funds to enter Japan's stock market. However, risks such as China's economic fluctuations, potential yen strengthening, and changes in the Bank of Japan's policy could impact the index's upward trajectory.

​On Monday a minor retracement lower is taking the Nikkei 225 back towards its 1989 previous record high at 38,957. Below it the mid-February high and the February uptrend line at 38,876 to 38,860 should offer support. ​While last week’s low at 38,104 underpins, the medium-term bullish uptrend remains intact.

​FTSE 100 awaits MPC member speeches

​The FTSE 100’s recovery from last week’s 7,623 low amid strong earnings by the likes of Anglo American and Rolls-Royce and has so far taken it to 7,717 on Friday, a level from which it is currently slipping back.

​It’ll need to be exceeded for last Tuesday’s 7,750 six-week high to be back in focus. Further up lurks the 7,769 December peak.

​Minor support below Monday’s 7,689 low sits at Friday’s 7,675 low ahead of the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) and Wednesday’s low at 7,634 to 7,623.

​

​DAX 40 stalls slightly below Thursday’s record high

​The DAX 40 index’s swift rally to a new record high close to the 17,500 mark on Thursday is taking a breather as investors look forward to German inflation data out on Thursday. ​Minor support below Friday’s 17,356 low is only seen around the mid-February 17,197 high.

​Above the current record high at 17,448 lies the 18,000 region.