CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate

CAC 40, DAX 40, Dow Jones Analysis, Prices, and Charts

​​​CAC 40 nears psychological 8,000 mark

​The French CAC 40 stock index’s swift rally is taking it close to its psychological 8,000 mark as stellar Nvidia earnings boosted global risk-on sentiment. Positive French corporate earnings and PMI data also contributed to the current surge.

​Wednesday’s high and Thursday’s low at 7,860 to 7,848 represents the first minor support area.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

​DAX 40 stalls slightly below Thursday’s record high

The DAX 40 index’s swift rally to a new record high close to the 17,500 mark is taking a breather as investors mull over German IFO business confidence data.

​A minor retracement on profit-taking ahead of the weekend may well be seen on Friday. Above the 17,500 mark lies the 18,000 region.

​Minor support is only seen around the mid-February 17,197 high.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

​Dow trades at new record highs

​The Dow Jones Industrial Average, like the S&P 500, is trading at new record highs following Nvidia’s strong earnings and remains on track to reach its major psychological 40,000 mark.

​In case of a retracement being seen, the 12 February high at 38,933 may act as support. While no fall through the second-to-last daily reaction low at the mid-February at 38,037 is seen, the medium-term uptrend remains intact.

Dow Jones Daily Chart